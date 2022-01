Pastor gunned down in Peshawar

At least one Christian pastor was shot dead while another sustained injuries in a gun attack near Peshawar’s Madina Market on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Gulbahar police station.

The police revealed the details of the incident by stating that William Siraj was a pastor at a local church that fell within the jurisdiction of Chamkani police station in the provincial capital. They said the pastors were attacked on the Ring Road when they were travelling in a van to run a personal errand.

The Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson also confirmed the death of Pastor Siraj. The spokesperson added that another person named Patrick was slightly wounded and was in a stable condition.

As per the details, heavy contingent of police has arrived on the murder scene. According to the police, they have started a search operation in the area.

They added that entry and exit points were also under surveillance to nab any suspicious person. The cameras installed in the nearby market will also be examined by the investigation team.

The dead body has been handed over to the family of the pastor while the injured person was being treated accordingly, the hospital administration stated.