NATIONAL

Nishtar addresses SCO event on poverty alleviation

By INP
Candidate to the post of Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Sania Nishtar looks on during a press conference on January 26, 2017 in Geneva. - The World Health Organization picked three finalists for the role of its next director-general, a high-stakes choice for the powerful agency described as facing an "existential crisis". (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sania Nishtar, adviser to the prime minister on social protection and poverty alleviation, addressed a high-level event attended by heads of various ministries and agencies of member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov hosted the virtual event.

Speaking at the event, Nishtar thanked the SCO secretariat for encouraging all the members to cooperate in poverty alleviation as it was outlined in the Action Plan for 2021-2025 for the implementation of the SCO Development Strategy.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech at the meeting of Head of States of SCO which was held in June 2019 in Bishkek articulated his eight-point agenda.

This included a proposal to narrow the research-policy gap through the establishment of a leading knowledge centre for poverty reduction within the SCO framework,” she highlighted.

“There is an urgent need to establish a permanent mechanism for regular exchange of experiences and information on the applied innovative measures aimed at poverty alleviation.”

Nishtar also reflected on Pakistan’s experience in poverty alleviation.

“In Pakistan, poverty alleviation is a top priority of our government. There are multiple programmes in Ehsaas for 16 target groups, and each programme is aligned with a certain quantifiable goal and 292 initiatives and policies which support these programmes.”

The event discussed regional approaches to poverty alleviation in the SCO states. Speakers reviewed a wide range of issues on the state and prospects of development of the their cooperation in poverty alleviation.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of the ministries and agencies of the SCO member states on poverty alleviation, as well as representatives of the SCO Secretariat.

Previous articleIHC to take up contempt petition against NAB boss in Musharraf wealth case
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC to take up contempt petition against NAB boss in Musharraf wealth case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a contempt petition against retired Justice Javed Iqbal, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flights cancelled as fog descends on Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy fog across Punjab caused traffic disruption on Sunday morning and five flights were cancelled at Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore due to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese efforts to hold Winter Olympics amid Covid-19 admirable: Imran

The efforts China has made to successfully hold Winter Olympics are admirable at a time when "sporting events all over the world have been...
Read more
NATIONAL

Start-ups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital age

LAHORE: Agriculture entrepreneurs are bringing the digital age to farmers, helping them plan crops better and distribute their produce when the time is right. Until...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bandial to become top judge on February 2

-- Justice Qazi Faez Isa will replace the coming chief justice in September 2023 -- Justice Ayesha Malik will become nation's first woman top judge...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a road accident on the highway connecting Mithi and Karachi near the Sujawal district in Sindh on Sunday. According...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Start-ups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital age

LAHORE: Agriculture entrepreneurs are bringing the digital age to farmers, helping them plan crops better and distribute their produce when the time is right. Until...

Bandial to become top judge on February 2

Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

Work on Kurram Tangi Dam expedited

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.