Israeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit: spokesman

By Reuters
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (C) and Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohamed al-Khaja (C-R), Emirati Minister of State for Food and Water Security Mariam al-Muhairi and former minister Gabi Ashkenazi, open the Israeli stock market in Tel Aviv on July 14, 2021 on the same building of the new UAE embassy. - The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel, housed in Tel Aviv's new stock exchange building, in the latest step solidifying ties after a US-brokered normalisation deal last year. The venue in the heart of Israel's financial district highlighted the central role economic cooperation has played since UAE became only the third majority Arab nation to recognise the Jewish state. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday on the first such visit, his office said, seeking to strengthen Gulf ties at a time of heightened regional tension as world powers try to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.

“I will be meeting the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, at the personal invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince,” Herzog said.

“I wish him well and I am grateful for his courage and bold leadership, carving out a peace agreement with Israel and sending a message to the entire region that peace is the only alternative for the peoples of the region.”

The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial post. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel, dubbed the “Abraham Accords”, at the White House in 2020. The two Gulf nations and Israel share common concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region.

Israel on January 18 offered security and intelligence support to the UAE against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel’s leader.

Reuters

