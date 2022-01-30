NATIONAL

IHC to take up contempt petition against NAB boss in Musharraf wealth case

By Monitoring Report
Former Pakistani president and military ruler, Pervez Musharraf addresses a youth parliament in Karachi on December 4, 2014. Musharraf gave a historical account of militancy in the country during his address. AFP PHOTO/ Asif HASSAN (Photo credit should read ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a contempt petition against retired Justice Javed Iqbal, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, on Monday over his purported failure to take action against former president Pervez Musharraf in a wealth case.

According to the cause list issued by the court’s registrar, a bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will hear the case.

In 2018, a bench of the high court directed the dirty money watchdog to proceed against the former army chief, Redefining the power of the agency to investigate former servicemen.

The ruling was issued on a petition filed by retired Lt. Col. Inam ur-Rahim in 2014 seeking a probe into the alleged corruption by Musharraf while holding the office of president.

The petition had sought inquiry against the former president, observing that Musharraf in his nomination papers filed for the 2013 general elections declared assets beyond his declared sources of wealth.

Rahim said the accountability courts convicted many persons suspected of committing corruption but the former president was “still at large”, arguing that NAB could have proceeded further in the case.

Previous articleFlights cancelled as fog descends on Punjab
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Flights cancelled as fog descends on Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy fog across Punjab caused traffic disruption on Sunday morning and five flights were cancelled at Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore due to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese efforts to hold Winter Olympics amid Covid-19 admirable: Imran

The efforts China has made to successfully hold Winter Olympics are admirable at a time when "sporting events all over the world have been...
Read more
NATIONAL

Start-ups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital age

LAHORE: Agriculture entrepreneurs are bringing the digital age to farmers, helping them plan crops better and distribute their produce when the time is right. Until...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bandial to become top judge on February 2

-- Justice Qazi Faez Isa will replace the coming chief justice in September 2023 -- Justice Ayesha Malik will become nation's first woman top judge...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a road accident on the highway connecting Mithi and Karachi near the Sujawal district in Sindh on Sunday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Work on Kurram Tangi Dam expedited

ISLAMABAD: The construction work on the Kurram Tangi, a multipurpose dam under construction on the Kaitu River in North Waziristan, has been expedited to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bandial to become top judge on February 2

-- Justice Qazi Faez Isa will replace the coming chief justice in September 2023 -- Justice Ayesha Malik will become nation's first woman top judge...

Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

Work on Kurram Tangi Dam expedited

N. Korea conducts largest missile test since 2017

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.