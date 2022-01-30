IHC to take up contempt petition against NAB boss in Musharraf wealth case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a contempt petition against retired Justice Javed Iqbal, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, on Monday over his purported failure to take action against former president Pervez Musharraf in a wealth case.

According to the cause list issued by the court’s registrar, a bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will hear the case.

In 2018, a bench of the high court directed the dirty money watchdog to proceed against the former army chief, Redefining the power of the agency to investigate former servicemen.

The ruling was issued on a petition filed by retired Lt. Col. Inam ur-Rahim in 2014 seeking a probe into the alleged corruption by Musharraf while holding the office of president.

The petition had sought inquiry against the former president, observing that Musharraf in his nomination papers filed for the 2013 general elections declared assets beyond his declared sources of wealth.

Rahim said the accountability courts convicted many persons suspected of committing corruption but the former president was “still at large”, arguing that NAB could have proceeded further in the case.