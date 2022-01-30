Flights cancelled as fog descends on Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy fog across Punjab caused traffic disruption on Sunday morning and five flights were cancelled at Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore due to low visibility.

The flights which were cancelled include: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 204 returning from Dubai, Serene Air ER-522 coming from Karachi, ER-525 traveling to Karachi, PIA 306 coming from Karachi and PK-307 going to Karachi.

The operations however were resumed soon after following the improvement in visibility at the runway.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Allama Iqbal Airport, which was forced to cancel the flights because of low visibility.

Many flights were also delayed or diverted as fog shrouded the provincial capital, causing poor visibility.