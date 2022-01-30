NATIONAL

Flights cancelled as fog descends on Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Heavy fog across Punjab caused traffic disruption on Sunday morning and five flights were cancelled at Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore due to low visibility.

The flights which were cancelled include: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 204 returning from Dubai, Serene Air ER-522 coming from Karachi, ER-525 traveling to Karachi, PIA 306 coming from Karachi and PK-307 going to Karachi.

The operations however were resumed soon after following the improvement in visibility at the runway.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Allama Iqbal Airport, which was forced to cancel the flights because of low visibility.

Many flights were also delayed or diverted as fog shrouded the provincial capital, causing poor visibility.

Previous articleChinese efforts to hold Winter Olympics amid Covid-19 admirable: Imran
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Chinese efforts to hold Winter Olympics amid Covid-19 admirable: Imran

The efforts China has made to successfully hold Winter Olympics are admirable at a time when "sporting events all over the world have been...
Read more
NATIONAL

Start-ups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital age

LAHORE: Agriculture entrepreneurs are bringing the digital age to farmers, helping them plan crops better and distribute their produce when the time is right. Until...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bandial to become top judge on February 2

-- Justice Qazi Faez Isa will replace the coming chief justice in September 2023 -- Justice Ayesha Malik will become nation's first woman top judge...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a road accident on the highway connecting Mithi and Karachi near the Sujawal district in Sindh on Sunday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Work on Kurram Tangi Dam expedited

ISLAMABAD: The construction work on the Kurram Tangi, a multipurpose dam under construction on the Kaitu River in North Waziristan, has been expedited to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bajwa vows to make all-out efforts for Balochistan peace

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the military will make all-out efforts to assist Balochistan towards achieving enduring peace and prosperity, a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a road accident on the highway connecting Mithi and Karachi near the Sujawal district in Sindh on Sunday. According...

Work on Kurram Tangi Dam expedited

N. Korea conducts largest missile test since 2017

Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.