Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a road accident on the highway connecting Mithi and Karachi near the Sujawal district in Sindh on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, a vehicle going to Mithi from Karachi collided with a tractor-trolley head-on, resulting in the death of three passengers and critical wounds to as many.

The dead were identified as Dr Om Joshi, a cousin of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Mahesh Kumar Malani and his two grandsons. Joshi was going to Mithi tehsil of Tharparkar district to attend a wedding ceremony.

The bodies and the wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Malani, a longtime PPP stalwart and a member of the National Assembly since August 2018, is the first Hindu to win a general seat of the Lower House of Parliament.