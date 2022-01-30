NATIONAL

Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a road accident on the highway connecting Mithi and Karachi near the Sujawal district in Sindh on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, a vehicle going to Mithi from Karachi collided with a tractor-trolley head-on, resulting in the death of three passengers and critical wounds to as many.

The dead were identified as Dr Om Joshi, a cousin of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Mahesh Kumar Malani and his two grandsons. Joshi was going to Mithi tehsil of Tharparkar district to attend a wedding ceremony.

The bodies and the wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Malani, a longtime PPP stalwart and a member of the National Assembly since August 2018, is the first Hindu to win a general seat of the Lower House of Parliament.

