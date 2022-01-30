World

Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis

By Reuters
A Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman aims with a Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) Swedish-British anti-aircraft missile launcher during a drill at the firing ground of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on January 28, 2022. - This month Britain, along with the United States and Baltic countries, agreed to send weapons, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, to Ukraine to bolster its defence capabilities amid fears of a Russian invasion. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON: Great Britain is considering making a major NATO deployment as part of a plan to strengthen Europe’s borders in response to Russia massing troops on the border with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday.

Britain has said that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with swift sanctions and would be devastating for both sides.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week, and also will speak to Vladimir Putin by phone.

Johnson is considering the biggest possible offer to members of the NATO defence pact in the Nordics and Baltics, which would double troop numbers and send defensive weapons to Estonia, his office said.

“This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin — we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility,” Johnson said in a statement.

“I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies.”

Officials will finalise the details of the offer in Brussels next week, with ministers discussing the military options on Monday.

Stepping up diplomatic efforts after facing criticism for not doing enough, Johnson will make a second trip to meet NATO counterparts early next month, his office said.

Britain’s foreign and defence ministers will also both go to Moscow for talks with their Russian counterparts in the coming days, with the aim of improving relations and de-escalating tensions.

Previous articleIsraeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit: spokesman
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit: spokesman

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday on the first such visit, his office said, seeking to...
Read more
World

Lawmakers from over 20 countries wish Beijing 2022 success at CMG Forum

More than 30 lawmakers from over 20 countries across the world have expressed their wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and voiced opposition...
Read more
World

Iran condemns ‘destabilising’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday condemned a rocket attack against Baghdad airport that took place the previous day as an act that seeks to “destabilise” Iraq. Six...
Read more
Top Headlines

Support of Taiwan independence could spark US military conflict with China: ambassador

WASHINGTON: China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if the United States encourages Taiwan's independence, Beijing's ambassador to Washington...
Read more
World

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

DOHA: Europe's fears of losing Russian gas supplies in the Ukraine crisis will loom large when Qatar's emir meets the US president on Monday...
Read more
World

London police deny delaying UK government report into ‘partygate’

LONDON: London police on Friday denied delaying a long-awaited government report into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that have put Prime Minister Boris Johnson's...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.