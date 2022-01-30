NATIONAL

Alvi expresses condolences over death of civil servant

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday offered condolences on the death of Tasneem Siddiqui, a former Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) civil servant revered for his social work.

In a tweet, the president also lauded the services of the former Sindh chief secretary.

“Tasneem Siddiqui, outstanding hero [and] bureaucrat passes away. My condolences to the family, that includes all who live in katchi abadis (slums), the poor, landless [and] homeless for whom he had ideas [and] compassion [and] whom he served. A great man indeed,” he tweeted.

Siddiqui, 82, died in Karachi on Saturday of cardiac arrest. He left behind his wife, Kishwar Sultana, two sons and a daughter.

He was most celebrated for his conceptualisation of Khuda Ki Basti, a low-cost housing scheme for low-income groups, in Hyderabad and the reinvigoration of the Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority.

The incremental housing development was first tested in 1986 and has been accepted as a successful model to solve the shelter problem of the urban poor.

The scheme was developed by Saibaan — an NGO of which Siddiqui was the chief — on 100 acres acquired from Malir Development Authority (MDA).

“Housing facilities for the low-income groups in urban areas, particularly in the cosmopolitan cities, are next to nil while thousands of acres of state land are being occupied by land grabbers to plunder the poor on count of low-cost housing schemes,” he once observed.

Siddiqui’s services as a civil servant were acknowledged by the Philippines government which honoured him with the Ramon Magsaysay Award. He was also awarded a Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1999.

Previous articleNishtar addresses SCO event on poverty alleviation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Nishtar addresses SCO event on poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sania Nishtar, adviser to the prime minister on social protection and poverty alleviation, addressed a high-level event attended by heads of various...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC to take up contempt petition against NAB boss in Musharraf wealth case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a contempt petition against retired Justice Javed Iqbal, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flights cancelled as fog descends on Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy fog across Punjab caused traffic disruption on Sunday morning and five flights were cancelled at Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore due to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese efforts to hold Winter Olympics amid Covid-19 admirable: Imran

The efforts China has made to successfully hold Winter Olympics are admirable at a time when "sporting events all over the world have been...
Read more
NATIONAL

Start-ups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital age

LAHORE: Agriculture entrepreneurs are bringing the digital age to farmers, helping them plan crops better and distribute their produce when the time is right. Until...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bandial to become top judge on February 2

-- Justice Qazi Faez Isa will replace the coming chief justice in September 2023 -- Justice Ayesha Malik will become nation's first woman top judge...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Chinese efforts to hold Winter Olympics amid Covid-19 admirable: Imran

The efforts China has made to successfully hold Winter Olympics are admirable at a time when "sporting events all over the world have been...

Start-ups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital age

Bandial to become top judge on February 2

Cousin of PPP MP among three dead in Sujawal accident

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.