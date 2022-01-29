NATIONAL

Pakistan records second-highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases

By Staff Report
Students stand in a queue as they wait for their turn for a dose of Pfizer vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a school in Lahore on October 5, 2021, after the government began a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 and above. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The nation reported 7,963 new Covid-19 infections and 27 deaths on Saturday, down from a record 8,183 registered the previous day, as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) extended the existing social restrictions until the second week of February.

The daily increase was Pakistan’s second-highest, after infections logged on Friday, as officials battle to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has taken root since late last year.

Punjab and Sindh have been struggling to contain the highly infectious variant while they ramp up vaccinations to 50 percent of the population, a threshold that will allow officials to ease strict lockdown measures.

Over 104 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine, while 80 million have had both doses, according to an NCOC tally.

A total of 70,389 samples were tested for coronavirus, of which 7,963 returned positive, keeping the transmission rate at 11.31 percent.

The nationwide caseload soared to 1.41 million after the addition of new cases.

Meanwhile, the latest fatalities took the toll to 29,219. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care across the country stood at 1,375.

During the period, 2,062 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 1.2 million, said the body.

Last week, the NCOC announced a new set of curbs to contain rising cases. It suspended participation in indoor and outdoor dining, as well as wedding functions, of the vaccinated persons.

It also placed a blanket ban on indoor dining and weddings in cities with over 10 percent positivity ratio with effect from January 24. However, outdoor dining and weddings with an upper limit of 300 vaccinated people were allowed.

A fresh review of the restrictions will be carried out on February 10, the body announced.

RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

In a related development, the Punjab government extended the duration of the 50 percent attendance policy in public and private schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

According to a notification issued by the school education department, classes up to grade 6 will continue with half strength until February 15.

The government allowed 50 percent of students to attend classes each day (each student to attend school three days a week) on January 20 due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Previous articleImran to visit China for Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran to visit China for Winter Olympics opening ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next week to attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing, the foreign minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan allows India man to visit brother separated during Partition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan issued a visa to an Indian citizen who recently reunited with his brother, 74 years after they were separated during the Partition...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate passes SBP bill amid opposition’s protest

The Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021, despite strong criticism from the opposition. The upper house passed the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal inaugurates free bone marrow transplant facility at Gambat

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Bone Marrow Transplant Institute at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Friday. Chairman Bilawal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Man accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping case flees from police custody in Karachi

A man accused in kidnapping cases of Bisma Saleem and Dua Mangi had escaped from police custody on Friday. In this regard, two police personnel...
Read more
HEADLINES

India rejects visas of 170 Pakistani pilgrims to distort ‘peace initiative’

The government of India denied visas to 170 Pakistani tourists on Friday, who completed their preparations for a tour to Pakistan . As per the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

DOHA: Europe's fears of losing Russian gas supplies in the Ukraine crisis will loom large when Qatar's emir meets the US president on Monday...

London police deny delaying UK government report into ‘partygate’

Canada ready for World Cup ‘battle’ with US

Epaper – January 29-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.