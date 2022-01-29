Pakistan records second-highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The nation reported 7,963 new Covid-19 infections and 27 deaths on Saturday, down from a record 8,183 registered the previous day, as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) extended the existing social restrictions until the second week of February.

The daily increase was Pakistan’s second-highest, after infections logged on Friday, as officials battle to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has taken root since late last year.

Punjab and Sindh have been struggling to contain the highly infectious variant while they ramp up vaccinations to 50 percent of the population, a threshold that will allow officials to ease strict lockdown measures.

Over 104 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine, while 80 million have had both doses, according to an NCOC tally.

A total of 70,389 samples were tested for coronavirus, of which 7,963 returned positive, keeping the transmission rate at 11.31 percent.

The nationwide caseload soared to 1.41 million after the addition of new cases.

Meanwhile, the latest fatalities took the toll to 29,219. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care across the country stood at 1,375.

During the period, 2,062 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 1.2 million, said the body.

Last week, the NCOC announced a new set of curbs to contain rising cases. It suspended participation in indoor and outdoor dining, as well as wedding functions, of the vaccinated persons.

It also placed a blanket ban on indoor dining and weddings in cities with over 10 percent positivity ratio with effect from January 24. However, outdoor dining and weddings with an upper limit of 300 vaccinated people were allowed.

A fresh review of the restrictions will be carried out on February 10, the body announced.

Existing NPIs announced till 31 Jan 22 are hereby extended till 15 Feb 22. Fresh review will be carried out on 10 Feb 22. pic.twitter.com/PE6gxgdsWU — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 28, 2022

RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

In a related development, the Punjab government extended the duration of the 50 percent attendance policy in public and private schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

According to a notification issued by the school education department, classes up to grade 6 will continue with half strength until February 15.

The government allowed 50 percent of students to attend classes each day (each student to attend school three days a week) on January 20 due to rising cases of coronavirus.