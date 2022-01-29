NATIONAL

Pakistan allows India man to visit brother separated during Partition

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan issued a visa to an Indian citizen who recently reunited with his brother, 74 years after they were separated during the Partition in 1947, the nation’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi said.

A video of the reunion of two brothers, Sikka Khan, a resident of the northwestern state of Punjab in India, and Muhammad Siddique from Faisalabad, went viral on social media earlier this month.

The video showed an emotional union after they met for the first time at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal.

In New Delhi, Pakistan High Commission said they have issued a visa to Khan to visit his brother and other family members in Pakistan.

“The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other,” the commission said in the statement posted on social media.

After the first meeting at Kartarpur, the two brothers demanded a visa be issued to them so that they can meet frequently.

HOW WERE THEY REUNITED?

During the Partition in 1947, Siddique was staying at his home in Jugaraun village in Ludhiana in India with his younger sister and father, when his mother left to meet her family with Habib (who later on got the name of Sikka Khan) in Phulewal village.

When Siddique’s village came under attack at the time of Partition, his father fled with him and his younger sister towards Faisalabad. On their way, the father was killed and the sister also later died due to severe illness.

On the other hand, the mother was not able to bear the trauma and took her life and child Habib was left one, who was believed to be then aged 10-year-old.

In 2019, Nasir Dhillon, a YouTuber from Faisalabad, had uploaded a video in which Siddique looking for his brother was shown. A medical practitioner from the Phulewal village in Indian Punjab, Jasgir Singh, contacted Dhillon and finally, a video call was arranged between the two brothers.

Earlier this month, the two brothers met at the Kartarpur Gurdwara temple for the first time in an emotional meeting that melted the hearts across the borders.

Previous articleFirst Muslim in women’s Aussie Rules league boycotts Pride Round
Next articleImran to visit China for Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan wishes Winter Olympics big success: Akram

NEW YORK: Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, expressed his best wishes to China for staging a successful Olympic Winter Games...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Time-tested’ Pakistan-China relationship growing stronger: Imran

-- PM accuses West of double standards on Xinjiang, questions 'deafening' silence on Kashmir -- Warns of civil war in Afghanistan if humanitarian concerns not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan records second-highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The nation reported 7,963 new Covid-19 infections and 27 deaths on Saturday, down from a record 8,183 registered the previous day, as the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to visit China for Winter Olympics opening ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next week to attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing, the foreign minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate passes SBP bill amid opposition’s protest

The Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021, despite strong criticism from the opposition. The upper house passed the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal inaugurates free bone marrow transplant facility at Gambat

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Bone Marrow Transplant Institute at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Friday. Chairman Bilawal...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan allows India man to visit brother separated during Partition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan issued a visa to an Indian citizen who recently reunited with his brother, 74 years after they were separated during the Partition...

First Muslim in women’s Aussie Rules league boycotts Pride Round

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

London police deny delaying UK government report into ‘partygate’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.