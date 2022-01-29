World

London police deny delaying UK government report into ‘partygate’

By AFP
Number 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Boris Johnson's supporters say the launch of a police inquiry into alleged breaches of pandemic rules in Downing Street has led prospective Conservative rebels to hold off any bid to oust the prime minister for now. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LONDON: London police on Friday denied delaying a long-awaited government report into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that have put Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s future in jeopardy.

Weeks of so-called “partygate” revelations forced Johnson to order a senior civil servant to look into the claims, and the report was due to be published this week.

But the fact-finding investigation has yet to appear, prompting speculation the involvement of police this week could prevent full details from emerging.

Johnson’s spokesman has said the government wanted to be sure the internal report did not “cut across” the police probe, so as not to prejudice any future legal proceedings.

“We are in no way seeking to block the report,” he told reporters.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday evening: “We have not delayed this report and the timing of its release is a matter for the Cabinet Office inquiry team.”

Police said late Friday that detectives leading the investigation had received materials they requested from the Cabinet Office, the government department that supports the prime minister.

Commander Catherine Roper said officers would examine these “in detail” and “without fear or favour”.

Those suspected of breaching regulations will be asked in writing “to explain their actions, including whether they feel they had a reasonable excuse,” she said.

Police have said they do not want details emerging as they probe potential breaches of coronavirus legislation, which could be punishable by fines.

They said they asked for the Cabinet Office report to make “minimal reference” to the events concerned, “to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

The “partygate” revelations have seen calls for Johnson to quit, due to widespread public and political anger about the breaking of rules the government itself had set.

The delay of the report has given the embattled prime minister some breathing space, after he promised to address Parliament as soon as it was published.

But most MPs are in their home constituencies on Friday and not scheduled to return for parliamentary business until Monday.

Johnson’s opponents accuse him of misleading parliament — which under the code for ministers is seen as a resigning matter — by insisting the events were work-related.

He has vowed to “get on with the job” and hopes the report will draw a line under the matter.

Previous articleCanada ready for World Cup ‘battle’ with US
Next articleQatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

DOHA: Europe's fears of losing Russian gas supplies in the Ukraine crisis will loom large when Qatar's emir meets the US president on Monday...
Read more
World

Five dead, 30 hurt in missile strike on Yemen’s Marib: state media

ADEN: At least five people were killed and 34 injured in what Yemeni-government media said was a Houthi missile strike on Marib city on...
Read more
World

Six rockets target Baghdad airport, damaging plane

Six rockets were fired on Friday at the Iraqi capital's airport, causing damage but no casualties, security sources said, the latest in a string...
Read more
World

China vows to ‘safeguard outer space security’ in race for supremacy

ISTANBUL: China on Friday vowed to “safeguard outer space security” as it outlined its priorities in exploring the final frontier. China is starting a new...
Read more
World

11 arrested after Delhi woman ‘gang-raped, paraded in streets’

Eleven people including several women have been arrested after a young mother was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and then paraded through the lanes of Delhi...
Read more
World

China warns U.S. and Japan against interfering in Taiwan question

The Chinese Defense Ministry on Thursday warned the United States and Japan against interfering in the Taiwan question. In a recent virtual meeting, the U.S....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

First Muslim in women’s Aussie Rules league boycotts Pride Round

SYDNEY: The first Muslim player in the Australian Rules women's football league (AFLW) said it was a difficult decision to sit out Friday's game,...

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

London police deny delaying UK government report into ‘partygate’

Canada ready for World Cup ‘battle’ with US

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.