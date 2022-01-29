Sports

First Muslim in women’s Aussie Rules league boycotts Pride Round

By Reuters

SYDNEY: The first Muslim player in the Australian Rules women’s football league (AFLW) said it was a difficult decision to sit out Friday’s game, which media reports attributed to her religious objections to wearing a special Pride Round jersey.

Haneen Zreika has several openly gay teammates at her club, the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

“As the first Australian Muslim woman in the AFLW, I have a responsibility to represent my faith and my community. I respect people regardless of their sexual orientation,” Zreika wrote on Instagram, without explaining the details of her decision.

“This decision was extremely difficult and I appreciate the support of AFL, Giants, my teammates.

“Inclusion is about creating a space where people are able to respect their right to choose how they live their life as long as they don’t advocate hate and division.”

Giants coach Alan McConnell said he empathised with Zreika over what for the player was a “complex” issue. She would be welcomed back into the team for the remainder of the season.

“As I said to Haneen, we can have similar opinions, different opinions, but they’ll never break the bond that we have for one another and that she has with her teammates,” McConnell said after the Giants beat the Western Bulldogs late Friday night.

“I’m very comfortable and confident that’s all intact. We empathise with the challenges she faces in these circumstances.

“But equally we’re really proud of the connection and obligations we have to the LBGTQI community.”

Previous articleQatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Canada ready for World Cup ‘battle’ with US

LOS ANGELES: Canada coach John Herdman has told his team to prepare for battle as they take on the United States in a pivotal...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi thrash Quetta Gladiators by five wickets

Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi,...
Read more
Sports

Rafael Nadal on brink of history after beating Matteo Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal marched into the final of the Australian Open to be just one match away from becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam leader...
Read more
Sports

China unveils Winter Olympics world leader guest list

BEIJING: China on Friday revealed a list of visiting dignitaries for next week's Winter Olympics that includes the leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia, and...
Read more
Sports

Zimbabwe’s Taylor banned over money received from spot-fixers: ICC

Former Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for 3-1/2 years after admitting he received a $15,000 "deposit" for spot-fixing, the...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL kicks off with colourful opening ceremony at Karachi’s National Stadium

The much-anticipated seventh edition of the HBL Pakistan PSL kicked off in Karachi on Thursday with an impressive opening ceremony at Karachi's National Stadium. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.