NATIONAL

One killed in police violence at MQM protest against Sindh LG laws

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Police in Karachi clashed overnight with activists of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) demanding the repeal of the contentious local government laws to limit the powers of mayors, killing one, officials said Thursday.

The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent rallygoers from marching towards government offices in the city, drawing nationwide condemnation across the political spectrum.

The MQM told reporters that party member Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital after being injured in the ensuing crash with police. Women and children were also among the dozens of injured.

MQM mainly represents ethnic migrants, or Muhajirs, who fled to Pakistan from India during the Partition, and it dominates politics in Karachi. It is an ally in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Centre.

Thousands are expected to attend the activist’s funeral on Thursday, and the MQM has called for another day of protests.

Previous articleOlympic giants China face tough medal fight at home Games
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No decline in prices for next three months: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday hinted at no decline in the price hike for the next three months. While addressing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

IO files final challan in court after delay of 2 months in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Police, after a delay of two months, filed the final challan in the Nazim Jokhio murder case. However, the judicial magistrate refused to accept it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan Rangers, India’s BSF exchange sweets at Wagah border

In a goodwill gesture, Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets with India's Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of 73rd Indian Republic Day. It is a...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB says ‘politicians are least corrupt as compared to bureaucrats & businessmen’

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday that politicians are least corrupt when compared with bureaucrats and businessmen...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district and killed a terrorist named Saddam. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the people of IIOJK on ‘Black Day’

Pakistan observed 'black day' on Wednesday on the occasion of India's Republic Day by reaffirming solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.