One killed in police violence at MQM protest against Sindh LG laws

KARACHI: Police in Karachi clashed overnight with activists of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) demanding the repeal of the contentious local government laws to limit the powers of mayors, killing one, officials said Thursday.

The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent rallygoers from marching towards government offices in the city, drawing nationwide condemnation across the political spectrum.

The MQM told reporters that party member Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital after being injured in the ensuing crash with police. Women and children were also among the dozens of injured.

MQM mainly represents ethnic migrants, or Muhajirs, who fled to Pakistan from India during the Partition, and it dominates politics in Karachi. It is an ally in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Centre.

Thousands are expected to attend the activist’s funeral on Thursday, and the MQM has called for another day of protests.