Yasmin contracts Covid-19 for second time in a month

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid contracted Covid-19 for a second time, her spokesperson said Wednesday.

She first tested positive for the disease on January 4.

The spokesperson said the minister was self-isolating, while Rashid confirmed she was in good health and would keep working in isolation until she recovered.

As the Omicron variant spreads, Pakistan is seeing a jump in infections, with some of the steepest rises coming in cities home to beach resorts such as Karachi.

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin also contracted the disease last week. Sharif, too, had tested positive for a second time.

These infections come in sharp contrast to studies insisting that people who have had Covid-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection.

Isolated cases of re-infection with coronavirus, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, have raised concerns that immunity might be short-lived and that recovered patients may swiftly fall sick again.