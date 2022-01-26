PSL 2022: Who is the leading run-scorer in PSL history?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is renowned for bowlers, but there are some batters who have managed to impress the crowd and are the top run-getters in the event’s history, with Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam being on the top of the list.

In all the six editions of the league from 2016-2021, Pakistan’s modern-day great Babar, who plays for Karachi Kings, is the leading run-scorer in PSL’s history with 2,070 runs in 58 games at an average of 43.12. His highest score is 90 not-out and he has 21 fifties. The batter will be rearing to increase his run tally in the upcoming PSL 2022.

The second on the list is Peshawar Zalmi’s opener and wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal, who has notched up 1,820 runs in 69 matches at a healthy strike rate of 136.84. He also has the most number of centuries having scored three centuries along with the highest score of 107 not-out, along with 11 half-centuries.

The third highest run-score is Shoaib Malik, who has amassed 1,481 runs in 61 matches at an average of 32.19 and a strike rate of 128.11, along with nine fifties.

The fourth on the list of leading run-scorers is Australia’s Shane Watson, who retired from the domestic leagues as well in the 2020 edition, scored 1,361 runs in 46 games.

While fifth is left-hander Fakhar Zaman who has notched up 1, 351 runs in 50 matches.