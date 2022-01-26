NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 5,196 new cases, 15 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
Photo taken in Islamabad, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The nation added 5,196 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

With the new infections, the total caseload rose to 1.38 million, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another 15 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,137, said the body, adding that 1,293 people are in critical condition nationwide.

During the period, 1,453 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1.27 million, the NCOC noted.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 531,008 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 467,698 cases.

The positivity rate in Karachi soared to 40.91 percent after it tested 3,769 samples for coronavirus and received 1,542 of them as positive.

Meanwhile, Peshawar also emerged as a hotspot, reporting 454 new cases to take the positivity ratio to 27.99 percent.

In 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised governments that before reopening megacities, rates of transmission should remain at 5 percent or below for at least 14 days.

Staff Report

