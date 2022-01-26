NATIONAL

India mother-ship of terrorism in South Asia: Pakistan tells UN

By APP
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/12/22: Press briefing by Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations at UN Headquarters. He discussed regional affairs including Afghanistan. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said India killed at least 96,000 civilians in occupied Kashmiri since 1989 with 900,000 troops deployed in the mountainous valley since August 5, 2019, branding New Delhi a “mother-ship of terrorism”.

The ambassador also called the world body’s attention to the fact that radical Hindutva ideology associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is openly calling for the genocide of Muslims in India.

“Since August 5, 2019, 900,000 Indian troops have been stationed in occupied Kashmir in every city, town, village and neighbourhood to impose what Indian leaders have themselves called a Final Solution for Jammu and Kashmir,” said the ambassador while addressing a Security Council meeting on the topic of “Protection of civilians in armed conflict: War in cities — protection of civilians in urban settings”.

The Final Solution, or the Final Solution to the Jewish Question, was a Nazi plan for the genocide of Jews during World War II.

“They have resorted to cordon and search operations, fake encounters to extra-judicially kill innocent Kashmiris youth, imposed collective punishment to destroy and burn the Kashmiri neighbourhood, urban centres and villages, used live ammunition against peaceful protesters, including pellet guns which have blinded hundreds of Kashmiri children, arbitrarily detained 13,000 young Kashmiri boys, many of whom have been tortured and who are in the process of changing the demography of the occupied Kashmir from a Muslim majority state to a Hindu majority territory.”

Akram said Pakistan has released a comprehensive and well-researched dossier last year, troubling accounts, corroborated by audio and video evidence of 3,432 cases of war crimes perpetrated by senior officers of the Indian occupation forces since 1989.

The ambassador said Islamabad called upon the Security Council to take cognisance of the compelling evidence of these crimes and to hold accountable those Indian officials and personnel responsible for such crimes and grave breaches of international humanitarian law.

“India is not a victim of terrorism. It is the mothership of terrorism in South Asia. It is Pakistan which has suffered from terrorism in operations that have been conducted since 2014,” he asserted.

“We have cleared our territories of terrorist groups. Our major challenge has been the continued terrorist attacks, financed, sponsored and supported by our neighbour India, including from the territory of Afghanistan.

With the active support of the Indian intelligence agencies, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat ul-Ahrar (JuA) terrorist groups have been involved in over 1,000 cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistan Army and civilian targets in 2020 alone.”

Previous articleRussia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to ‘terrorists’ list
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PDM vows to take out ‘anti-inflation’ march on Pakistan Day

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Tuesday said the alliance had refused listen to the government's requests and decided to moving ahead...
Read more
NATIONAL

FBR unfreezes PIA bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). According to the PIA spokesperson,...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated former England ace striker Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports particularly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi’s ex-commissioner nabbed, gold bricks, currency recovered

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested Korangi's former municipal commissioner Masroor Memon after recovering gold bricks from his house. NAB Rawalpindi launched a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Noor murder case: Islamabad police reveals Zahir’s shirt was stained with victim’s blood

Islamabad police on Tuesday clarified the progress in the Noor Mukadam murder case by revealing that at the time of arrest, the shirt of...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC terms Ravi Urban Development Authority ‘unconstitutional’

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to return money it had acquired for the project to the Punjab...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US approves $2.56bn in military sales to Egypt

WASHINGTON: The US State Department approved Tuesday two major military equipment sales to Egypt of transport aircraft and radar systems, despite ongoing concerns in...

Epaper – January 26-2022 LHR

Epaper – January 26-2022 KHI

Epaper – January 26-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.