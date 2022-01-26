India mother-ship of terrorism in South Asia: Pakistan tells UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said India killed at least 96,000 civilians in occupied Kashmiri since 1989 with 900,000 troops deployed in the mountainous valley since August 5, 2019, branding New Delhi a “mother-ship of terrorism”.

The ambassador also called the world body’s attention to the fact that radical Hindutva ideology associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is openly calling for the genocide of Muslims in India.

“Since August 5, 2019, 900,000 Indian troops have been stationed in occupied Kashmir in every city, town, village and neighbourhood to impose what Indian leaders have themselves called a Final Solution for Jammu and Kashmir,” said the ambassador while addressing a Security Council meeting on the topic of “Protection of civilians in armed conflict: War in cities — protection of civilians in urban settings”.

The Final Solution, or the Final Solution to the Jewish Question, was a Nazi plan for the genocide of Jews during World War II.