Government allows PDM march to sail through to experience ‘humiliation’

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Ahmed said the opposition has already faced defeat in the Parliament and will now experience the same on the roads.

He assured the government will not create any hurdle in the way of their protests provided they do not take the law into their hands.

“If you want to anger them [OIC representatives] for the sake of your personal politics then come on March 23 and do not [change the date]. Come on March 23, and God willing, you will face a political defeat and be humiliated,” he added.

He also questioned the purpose of the march, wondering if there was some “reason or agenda” behind it.

He also recalled asking the PDM to change the date of its march. “March 23 was a sensitive date,” he said, adding that main roads in the capital would be closed for the parade and cellular services may also be suspended due to the arrival of foreign officials for the OIC meeting.

The opposition had failed to defeat the government on any motion or bill the latter introduced during its time in power, he added.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed cordial relations with the military establishment.

To another, he informed a swimming pool would be constructed at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex at a cost of Rs100 million while Rs300 million will be spent to provide facilities, including accommodation, for athletes.

The minister said three universities and 60 colleges had been established in Rawalpindi to promote girls’ education.

All-out efforts were being made to start construction work on the Nullah Lai project which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs120 billion, he said adding work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would also begin soon.

Nullah Lai project would change the fate of the people particularly those living near the drain, he said: “They would be allowed to construct commercial buildings. The rates of their properties would also increase considerably,” he added.

He said Khan’s trip to China to attend Beijing Olympics would yield “very good results” for Pakistan.