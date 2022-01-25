PCB says ‘no proposal under discussion to hold Australia Tests at one venue’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday refuted a media report carried by Australian daily claiming that Cricket Australia was in talks with the PCB for holding the upcoming Test series in Pakistan at a single venue.

The PCB clarified that “no such suggestion is in under discussion”.

It is pertinent to note that Australia are set to arrive in Pakistan in March this year for the first time since 1998. The visitors are scheduled to play three Tests, three one-day internationals (ODIs) and one Twenty-20 international (T20I) match in a month-long series commencing from March 3.

The Test matches are to be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore from March 3 to 25, while all four white-ball matches in Lahore from March 29 to April 5.

However, the Australian daily reported that the negotiations were “continuing with the PCB about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons”.

The PCB said no such negotiations were underway, adding that it was also not possible to arrange 19 days of international cricket at a single venue.

The cricket board’s spokesperson said the PCB was making all measures to create a “safe and secure environment” for all participants in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He insisted that the Aussies would play Tests in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, as planned.

It is to note that Australia have not visited Pakistan in more than two decades and the two countries have met only in Australia, UAE and England.

The chief executive of CA had in December cleared the air over uncertainty surrounding his team’s tour of Pakistan, saying the bilateral series will go ahead as planned despite Covid-19 concerns.

“We are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and all the authorities. It’s a really complex endeavour, we are very committed to touring. It is absolutely our intention to tour as long as it is safe to do so,” CA chief Nick Hockley stated.