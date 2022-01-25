Sports

PCB says ‘no proposal under discussion to hold Australia Tests at one venue’

By News Desk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday refuted a media report carried by Australian daily claiming that Cricket Australia was in talks with the PCB for holding the upcoming Test series in Pakistan at a single venue.

The PCB clarified that “no such suggestion is in under discussion”.

It is pertinent to note that Australia are set to arrive in Pakistan in March this year for the first time since 1998. The visitors are scheduled to play three Tests, three one-day internationals (ODIs) and one Twenty-20 international (T20I) match in a month-long series commencing from March 3.

The Test matches are to be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore from March 3 to 25, while all four white-ball matches in Lahore from March 29 to April 5.

However, the Australian daily reported that the negotiations were “continuing with the PCB about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons”.

The PCB said no such negotiations were underway, adding that it was also not possible to arrange 19 days of international cricket at a single venue.

The cricket board’s spokesperson said the PCB was making all measures to create a “safe and secure environment” for all participants in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He insisted that the Aussies would play Tests in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, as planned.

It is to note that Australia have not visited Pakistan in more than two decades and the two countries have met only in Australia, UAE and England.

The chief executive of CA had in December cleared the air over uncertainty surrounding his team’s tour of Pakistan, saying the bilateral series will go ahead as planned despite Covid-19 concerns.

“We are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and all the authorities. It’s a really complex endeavour, we are very committed to touring. It is absolutely our intention to tour as long as it is safe to do so,” CA chief Nick Hockley stated.

Previous articleForeign exchange reserves nearing $20 billion: Senate told
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Former England striker Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Michael Owen, a former England national team and Real Madrid football player, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in various sport-related initiatives...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan students in China eye Beijing Olympics

ISLAMABAD: With the Chinese New Year and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics approaching, Nawaz Shah feels more passion for winter sports across China. Shah, 29,...
Read more
Sports

Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci led the tributes to 2000 Sydney Olympics rings champion Szilveszter Csollany, who died...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘You made us proud’: PM felicitates cricketers as Pakistan dominate ICC awards

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated the Pakistan cricket stars after their domination in the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards for the year...
Read more
Sports

Bismah Maroof to lead Pakistan for ICC Women’s World Cup

Pakistan batter Bismah Maroof was appointed as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Monday, as...
Read more
Sports

Brendan Taylor says ‘coerced’ into taking money by Indian spot-fixers

Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor on Monday has made shocking revelations about Indian bookmakers while admitting he received a $15,000 "deposit" for spot-fixing, though he...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was caught on a live microphone Monday calling a Fox News journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on...

Report finds Muslim communities among most discriminated against in UK

Boris Johnson had lockdown birthday party: report

Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching ‘end game’, warns WHO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.