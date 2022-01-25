Pakistan’s progress

Pakistan is a country blessed with the best human resources as well as with the abundance of natural resources of all kinds but is still struggling to take a centre stage in the world. There are multiple reasons why the country could not progress the way it should have. Every Pakistani thinks in that way, but have we done enough on the ground, that is the basic question.

Here in the homeland, there is a different kind of division among people, more importantly, the negativity has prevailed over the years rather than the positivity. Everyone is justifying his/her role and criticizing the role of others. But remember, the best politicians in the world have played some kind of role in the military setup, but in our country, some corners are defying the role of the defence forces in the political, social and scientific development in the country. We need to seriously think about how the country can progress.

As the evil eyes have different plans, one such plan is to cripple the economy of the country. To prevent such happenings, rather than foresee such planning by the evil eyes we have to have our eyes open.

For that our eyes can be the degree-awarding postgraduate strategic institutes, which may be as many as possible, in the field of crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, vaccinology/immunology, human health and disease control, medical appliances, animal health and disease control, animal breeding and production, sociology/ideology and religion, engineering, information technology, space technology, computer software engineering, food safety and security, tourism, energy infrastructure, policy planning, law and regulations, human resource, etc.

There can be many other such degree-awarding postgraduate institutes. All these institutes ultimately should be under one umbrella. These postgraduate institutes should have serving and retired people from armed forces and paramilitary forces, serving and retired professionals from public and/or private institutions, and the students doing their Master and PhD as the main force behind. These institutions should thus be developing the required technology or information and directly supplying it to the government and the armed forces where further planning can then take place, and the information can also directly go to the national security council for further debate and future planning. Each of the institutions should get the students as manpower from across the country on a competitive basis and carry out research work to write a thesis report, under the supervision of the highly professionals/teachers/researchers.

This letter is written to sensitize the policymakers and planners of the country and I do hope that this will not go a waste and our policymakers and planners will look into it seriously. Long live Pakistan.

M. TARIQ JAVED

Faisalabad