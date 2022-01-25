FBR unfreezes PIA bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the PIA spokesperson, the decision was taken during the meeting, which was held between Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The PIA CEO assured that despite unsuitable conditions, the airline will continue paying recent payments.

He said that the guidance will be obtained from the federal government in light of the cabinet decisions to pay outstanding dues.

Earlier, the PIA was found to be a tax defaulter of Rs26 billion, prompting the FBR to freeze 53 bank accounts of the national carrier.

An official of the FBR told a news outlet that the action was taken by the bureau’s Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) in Karachi.

According to the news outlet, the PIA has not been submitting its federal excise duty returns since December 2020.