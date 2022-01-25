NATIONAL

FBR unfreezes PIA bank accounts

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the PIA spokesperson, the decision was taken during the meeting, which was held between Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Ashfaq and PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The PIA CEO assured that despite unsuitable conditions, the airline will continue paying recent payments.

He said that the guidance will be obtained from the federal government in light of the cabinet decisions to pay outstanding dues.

Earlier, the PIA was found to be a tax defaulter of Rs26 billion, prompting the FBR to freeze 53 bank accounts of the national carrier.

An official of the FBR told a news outlet that the action was taken by the bureau’s Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) in Karachi.

According to the news outlet, the PIA has not been submitting its federal excise duty returns since December 2020.

Previous articleCOAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated former England ace striker Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports particularly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi’s ex-commissioner nabbed, gold bricks, currency recovered

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested Korangi's former municipal commissioner Masroor Memon after recovering gold bricks from his house. NAB Rawalpindi launched a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Noor murder case: Islamabad police reveals Zahir’s shirt was stained with victim’s blood

Islamabad police on Tuesday clarified the progress in the Noor Mukadam murder case by revealing that at the time of arrest, the shirt of...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC terms Ravi Urban Development Authority ‘unconstitutional’

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to return money it had acquired for the project to the Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s CPI ranking dropped due to weak rule of law, state capture: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the country’s ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International...
Read more
NATIONAL

WASA MD sparks criticism over scathing social media comments

The allegedly inappropriate social media comments of Water and Sanitation Agency's managing director Zahid Hussain Khemtio about the Hyderabad's business community , a political...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC terms Ravi Urban Development Authority ‘unconstitutional’

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to return money it had acquired for the project to the Punjab...

Pakistan’s CPI ranking dropped due to weak rule of law, state capture: Fawad

WASA MD sparks criticism over scathing social media comments

Govt facilitating construction of housing units for salaried, low-income groups: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.