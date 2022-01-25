Opinion

Covid-19: A tool to hide incompetencies

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The prosperity of any country depends on its political and economic stability, especially in this contemporary world. The world’s largest economies have never compromised on these two areas. During the Covid-19 outbreak, almost all countries of the world faced catastrophic economic crises, especially developing countries, Pakistan in particular. In the economic context, Pakistan has witnessed a bleak past and is passing through a murky present. Currently, Pakistan is wallowing in grim economic uncertainty, more than perhaps it ever has faced. But the question is: Who is to be blamed? Is this all due to Covid-19? Are the previous governments responsible for this crisis? Or can it be attributed to the present government?

However, it will be quite wrong to blame Covid-19 and previous governments for this financial meltdown of Pakistan. Pakistan has observed a record increase in GDP growth rate (5.5%) for the fiscal year 2017-18. Contrarily, the current gruesome economic situation can be attributed to the bad governance, failure of government and folly decisions made by its economic managers. The federal budget for the fiscal year (2020-21) is a glaring example in this context. Even knowing this, Pakistan is an agricultural country, only (1.78%) of the total budget was allocated for the agriculture sector that resulted in the shifting of Pakistan from wheat exporter to importer. Furthermore, the federal budget 2020-21 is based on assumptions and presumptions. But the ministers and this below-average team of economic managers are accusing previous governments of this crisis and using Covid-19 as a tool to hide their incompetencies. The Chief Executive of the state rather than assuring reforms are still praising this inept team of economic managers. It is imperative to take immediate and revolutionary measures and PM should re-evaluate the governance system of the government and performance of the economic team and replace them with an apt, proficient and experienced team whose focus must be the state of Pakistan and its 210 million masses.

- Advertisement -

ENGR. ALI HAIDER

LAHORE

Previous articlePakistan’s progress
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Pakistan’s progress

Pakistan is a country blessed with the best human resources as well as with the abundance of natural resources of all kinds but is...
Read more
Letters

Separate quota for FATA

I want to draw the attention of the concerned quarters regarding the resentment and despondency among the tribal youth in the wake of the...
Read more
Comment

History of religion

In stark contrast to the narrative that has been fashionable for a long time now, the view of the history of religion set forth...
Read more
Comment

A war that might end all wars

The end of a war does not determine who is right but only who is left. I am not going to talk about conventional...
Read more
Comment

Uniformity of education in Pakistan

Socrates said that education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel. Education is the process to facilitate learning to...
Read more
Letters

Educational dilemma 

Repeated crammed lectures that are delivered religiously at educational institutions have become a tradition in Pakistan. It takes less than a year for a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

FBR unfreezes PIA bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). According to the PIA spokesperson,...

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan

Karachi’s ex-commissioner nabbed, gold bricks, currency recovered

Noor murder case: Islamabad police reveals Zahir’s shirt was stained with victim’s blood

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.