NATIONAL

Looted money would soon be returned: Ali Zaidi

By APP

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday said the PPP-led Sindh government plundered the public money in plea of the developments of cities in Sindh.

Addressing the press conference at Sukkur Press Club here, the minister said the looted money would soon be returned to the national exchequer, as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman has already recovered millions of rupees from the corrupts.

He said the fertilizer was being hoarded under the supervision of Sindh government, while pretending to support the farmers by blaming the federal government.

Zaidi, who is also President of PTI Sindh chapter, said the PTI government would complete its five years tenure and would again form the government in 2023. He said road network in Karachi was the responsibility of the Sindh government rather federal government but the later had provided Green-Line Bus Project for the people Karachi.

He said the local bodies act was a colonial law and against the Constitution, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan interprets the powers should be transferred to the representatives of the local bodies.

To a question, he said with the passage of 18th Amendment, the powers were transferred to the provinces. The PPP government kept all the powers by the CM, and claimed themselves as champions of democracy. The provincial government was reluctant to delegate powers to the real contenders.

Zaidi said Karachi Committee meeting was held in September 2020, which asked the PPP to give powers to representatives of the local government, and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) as well as Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM), but the PPP-led Sindh government is reluctant to transfer the powers to the concerned authorities.

PTI leader Syed Tahir Shah, Mubeen Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.

Previous articleRussia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hakla-DI Khan Motorway: A milestone achievement on Western Route of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The completion of Hakla-DI Khan Motorway has proved a milestone achievement on the Western Route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wounded leopard succumbs to bullet injuries at IWMB rehab centre

ISLAMABAD: A critically injured female common Asian Leopard rescued by the Wildlife and Fisheries Department Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday succumbed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI will return to masses successfully in 2023: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would return to people successfully in 2023. Addressing a public gathering...
Read more
NATIONAL

PNS Tughril: A new frigate; a new era for Pakistan Navy

By Hassan Zeb Pakistan Navy, while keeping in view the security challenges at Indian Ocean Region (IOR), stepping up to modernize its fleet in order...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pellet gun victim’s efforts to bring light into lives of other sufferers

SRINAGAR: After darkness suddenly enveloped the life of Ashraf Wani, 30, in 2016, when pellets allegedly fired by Indian police to disperse protesters hit his eyes, he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sending Nawaz Sharif to London was ‘Cabinet decision’: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday clarified his previous statement about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to send...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI will return to masses successfully in 2023: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would return to people successfully in 2023. Addressing a public gathering...

PNS Tughril: A new frigate; a new era for Pakistan Navy

Pellet gun victim’s efforts to bring light into lives of other sufferers

Sending Nawaz Sharif to London was ‘Cabinet decision’: Asad Umar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.