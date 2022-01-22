Sports

Hazlewood to return from injury for Sri Lanka series

By Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be back in action for next month’s T20 international series against Sri Lanka after a side strain cut short his Ashes campaign.

Hazlewood picked up the injury on the third day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in early December and was ruled out for the rest of the series, which Australia won 4-0 against England.

Australia are due to host Sri Lanka in five T20 matches, starting on February 11 in Sydney.

“I’m definitely back for the Sri Lanka T20s,” the 31-year-old Hazlewood said on Friday. “I’ve got a couple of weeks up my sleeve to get right and should be fine.

“It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks, no doubt (but) watching away on TV with the rest of the country was fantastic. Watching us dominate all five Test matches was awesome.”

Hazlewood, one of Australia’s key players in their T20 World Cup victory in November, has picked up 32 wickets in 24 matches.

Previous articleUnsigned Trump order told Pentagon to seize voting machines: Politico
Next articlePakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Collins downs Danish teen Tauson to set-up Mertens last-16 clash

MELBOURNE: American Danielle Collins staged a remarkable comeback to halt giant-killing Danish teenager Clara Tauson Saturday and keep alive dreams of bettering her last-four...
Read more
Sports

Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp saluted "world-class" Diogo Jota after Portugal forward fired Liverpool into the League Cup final against Chelsea with a double in Thursday's...
Read more
Sports

Nadal, Barty power through as Anisimova stuns Osaka

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open in the third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face arch-rivals India on Oct 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground

India and Pakistan will lock horns in a blockbuster T20 World Cup group clash for the second year running after the fixtures for the...
Read more
Sports

Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble

London: Manchester City could move 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday but erstwhile challengers Chelsea are looking nervously...
Read more
Sports

There’s no reason to miss Beijing 2022 opening ceremony

Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), said the opening ceremony for the coming 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be just as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore explosion

ISLAMABAD: Security was beefed up across Islamabad, police said, days after three people were killed and 22 wounded by a bomb in Lahore. The nation...

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Hazlewood to return from injury for Sri Lanka series

Donald Trump

Unsigned Trump order told Pentagon to seize voting machines: Politico

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.