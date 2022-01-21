Leadership matters

There is no denying the fact that Pakistan is facing a host of challenges that continue to impede national progress and prosperity. The path towards progress and sustainability has unfortunately been mired in confrontational politics and petty political blame games. There remains little to no realisation of the gravity of the situation amongst the political leadership of the country.

Having a robust leadership is one of the key factors that can help steer the nation out of crisis. Indeed, history is replete with glaring examples of visionary leaders who helped their nations become powerful and self-resilient. For instance, leaders such as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping in China shaped the entire destiny of the nation through their progressive policies. Their unflinching resolve transformed China into one of the most powerful economic forces in the world. Similarly, the miracle of Bangladesh and its economic transformation must be enough to stir the conscience of our leaders who know nothing else but to enrich themselves while battling their political opponents.

The current political landscape of Pakistan is deplorable and a cause for concern. We must introspect on why Pakistan continues to suffer despite being rich in natural resources. It is time that the incumbent leadership came out of propagating its lofty ideals and focused on delivering the promises they so eagerly made to the public. The people of Pakistan deserve no less.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur