Opinion

Leadership matters

By Editor's Mail
0
0

There is no denying the fact that Pakistan is facing a host of challenges that continue to impede national progress and prosperity. The path towards progress and sustainability has unfortunately been mired in confrontational politics and petty political blame games. There remains little to no realisation of the gravity of the situation amongst the political leadership of the country.

Having a robust leadership is one of the key factors that can help steer the nation out of crisis. Indeed, history is replete with glaring examples of visionary leaders who helped their nations become powerful and self-resilient. For instance, leaders such as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping in China shaped the entire destiny of the nation through their progressive policies. Their unflinching resolve transformed China into one of the most powerful economic forces in the world. Similarly, the miracle of Bangladesh and its economic transformation must be enough to stir the conscience of our leaders who know nothing else but to enrich themselves while battling their political opponents.

- Advertisement -

The current political landscape of Pakistan is deplorable and a cause for concern. We must introspect on why Pakistan continues to suffer despite being rich in natural resources. It is time that the incumbent leadership came out of propagating its lofty ideals and focused on delivering the promises they so eagerly made to the public. The people of Pakistan deserve no less.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur

Previous articleProblems faced by farmers
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Problems faced by farmers

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan but the farmers in Pakistan face a lot of problems. The prices of fertilizers are increasing day by...
Read more
Letters

Supporting sports

As Pakistanis we all love sports. Take a step outside of your house and you will find passionate children playing on the streets who...
Read more
Comment

More than meets the eye

AT PENPOINT The reports of the exchange of hot words between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak at the recent PTI parliamentary...
Read more
Comment

Why does data privacy matter for Pakistan?

Data is something that is all around us and is created in almost every action we do in the digital world. We actively exchange...
Read more
Comment

Bangladesh’s role in combating maritime threat in the strategic Bay of Bengal

The Bay of Bengal, the northeastern part of the Indian Ocean, is of great political, economic, and cultural importance to its coastal countries of...
Read more
Letters

Plastic bottles

Plastic bottles are the biggest source of plastic pollution in the world. Although the availability of water and drinks in every location is due...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Inflation, price hikes hit people across the world

Inflation and price hikes have become a global phenomenon in recent months, hitting the lower and middle income classes harder across the world. A new...

Justice Ayesha appointed as country’s first woman SC judge

PM felicitates govt for achieving 5.37pc GDP growth

‘Only united nations bring down invaders’, Taliban hit back at Biden

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.