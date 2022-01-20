Umar Gul relieves memories, ecstatic to play in Legends League Cricket 2022

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul expressed his joy on Thursday, over his reunion with legendary players of the cricket world ahead of his participation in the Legends League Cricket 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Gul shared a couple of pictures with former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yusuf, Azhar Mahmood, Kamran Akmal, former Sri Lankan cricketers Muttiah Muralitharan, Nuwan Kulasekara, Tillakaratne Dilshan and others from the match’s venue.

He said in the caption that he is living through his memories of playing with some of the best cricketers in the world again. He was pleased to see his peers from the past and share the game with them again.

“Reliving the old memories with the best in the game! Good to see them and play again with them,” Gul wrote.

It is pertinent to note that the LLC 2022 is set to begin today in Oman and various former international cricketers will be seen in action in the league alongside ex-Pakistani cricketers.