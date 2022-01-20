IHC allows Asif to cross-examine Imran in 2012 defamation suit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja Asif to cross-examine Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation suit the latter initiated against the former in 2012.

Ten years ago, Khan sent Asif a defamation notice demanding from him Rs10 billion in damages after he accused then-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman of investing, and losing in real estate gambling, $4.5 million — which was donated to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) in the form of donations — abroad.

On December 17, Khan testified before an additional district and sessions judge through a video link from his office, recalling he remained the biggest individual donor of the charitable facility between 1991 and 2009 and the investments, against which allegations had been levelled, were recovered by the trust without any loss.

However, objecting to the proceedings, Asif maintained the judge, by choosing to conduct the hearing virtually, unilaterally closed his right of cross-examination of the prime minister, and sought the same

During the proceedings on Thursday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah approved his request, directing to conclude the matter at the earliest by holding daily hearings.

Justice Minallah, during the previous hearing, had questioned how long had the matter been pending? At this, he was informed the suit was filed in December 2012 but the questions were formulated only in 2021.

The counsel for Asif responded both parties had taken adjournments over the course of proceedings. He claimed that initially, Khan had not pursued the case and only started doing so later.

He observed the PML-N MP was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) between December 2020 and June 2021 when the issues were framed.

Asif had subjected Khan to similar claims in 2017 as well when he was Minister for Defense in the government of now-deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to a group of reporters, he had claimed Khan invested the charity money meant for SKMH and Namal Institute in France and Oman.