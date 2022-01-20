Sports

ICC includes Hasan, Shaheen, Fawad in Test Team of the Year

By News Desk

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday revealed the Men’s Test Team of the Year, which included three Pakistani players — Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Fawad Alam.

The cricketing body picked New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as the captain of the 11-man team and included three Indian players in the team as well.

The ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals, who impress everyone with their performance in a calendar year.

Team:

Kane Williamson (captain), Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi.

News Desk

