NATIONAL

Shahbaz tests positive for Covid-19 again

By Staff Report

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus again, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday.

Following the confirmation, he has isolated himself at home, she added.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar said doctors advised Sharif to take complete rest, adding he would be complete the mandatory quarantine period at his residence.

Sharif first contracted the disease in June 2020. “I had been ‘extremely careful’ and followed the advice given by medical professionals,” he said at the time.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the PML-N president is vaccinated against the viral disease.

Previous articleFour French soldiers injured in Burkina Faso bomb blast, says army
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Opposition senators renew demand for details of retired military officials in Nadra

The Senate on Tuesday again saw an intense debate over retired military officers holding key positions in the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Murad Raas proposes to add dupattas, caps to school uniforms across Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has given directive to private schools to make dupattas or scarves a compulsory part of the school uniform for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves one-time waiver to imported vehicles of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet Tuesday approved a one-time waiver to clear vehicles of Overseas Pakistanis stuck at ports since January 2021. Sources said that the Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC reinstates Banuri as HEC chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued orders to reinstate Dr Tariq Banuri as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), according...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC moved for recovery of ex-GB chief judge’s pension

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has approached the top court for halting the monthly pension of former chief judge of the region, Rana...
Read more
NATIONAL

No blanket autonomy for SBP in new bill: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 is not without checks and balances, which...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.