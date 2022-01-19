Shahbaz tests positive for Covid-19 again

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus again, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday.

Following the confirmation, he has isolated himself at home, she added.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar said doctors advised Sharif to take complete rest, adding he would be complete the mandatory quarantine period at his residence.

Sharif first contracted the disease in June 2020. “I had been ‘extremely careful’ and followed the advice given by medical professionals,” he said at the time.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the PML-N president is vaccinated against the viral disease.