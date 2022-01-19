NATIONAL

Muslim woman sentenced to death for sending blasphemous content on WhatsApp

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: A Muslim woman was sentenced to death by a Rawalpindi court on Wednesday after being convicted of sending blasphemous content via WhatsApp.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested in May 2020 and charged with posting “blasphemous material” as her WhatsApp status, according to a summary issued by a sessions court. When a friend urged her to change it, she instead forwarded the material to him, it said.

The court ordered that the woman be “hanged by her neck till she is dead” along with a 20-year jail sentence and a fine of Rs200,000.

Up to 80 people are known to be jailed in Pakistan on blasphemy charges — half of whom face life in prison or the death penalty — according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

While many cases involve Muslims accusing fellow Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities — particularly Christians — are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.

In December, a Sri Lankan factory manager working in Sialkot was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.

Previous articlePreparing for Change
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sarina requests NAB to take action against law minister, others

Sarina Isa, the spouse of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Wednesday requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take action against Law Minister Dr...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachiites to receive 76 paisa/unit relief in bills of February 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced the price of electricity by 76 paisa per unit for K-Electric consumers on account of...
Read more
NATIONAL

96 people in Umerkot took their own lives after being blackmailed

UMERKOT: During the year 2021, around 96 people, including 40 women, took their own lives in Umerkot. According to a report published by an NGO,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTA warns public to refrain from engaging in any pre-booking on Starlink

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday advised the general public in their own interest that they must refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliamentary panel approves Justice Ayesha’s elevation to SC

Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment has approved the nomination of Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Ayesha Malik as a judge of the Supreme Court. As per...
Read more
NATIONAL

Playwright and activist Lakht Pasha laid to rest in Lahore

Punjabi playwright, translator, political activist and founder of theatre group, Punjab Lok Rahs, Akbar Pasha, popularly known as Lakht Pasha or Pashi, passed away...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

India’s myopic foreign policy

In a joint statement, the UN Security Council's five permanent members (the P5) said a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be...

Religious Intolerance in Pakistan

Self-reflection and the way forward

Karachiites to receive 76 paisa/unit relief in bills of February 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.