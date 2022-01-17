Veteran actor Rasheed Naz passes away

ISLAMABAD: Celebrated actor Rasheed Naz passed away Monday morning at the age of 73, his daughter-in-law said.

“Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz has left this world peacefully this morning. Please recite Surah Fateha for the departed soul,” actor Madiha Rizvi wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madiha Rizvi Official (@diyariz)

Naz had been suffering from health problems for a long time.

As soon as Madiha broke the news, celebrities landed at the comments section to offer condolences.

Mawra Hocane said: “Such a wonderful happy soul! May Allah bless him to be among his closest ones InshaAllah. Strength & love for all of you.”

“Verily all come from Him and to Him all must return. You guys gave him loads of love and served him till the last. May Allah ease your pain and bless you,” Omair Rana wrote.

Born in Peshawar in 1948, Naz began his television career in 1971 and rose to become one of the nation’s most celebrated actors.