PTI lawmaker Noor Alam served show-cause notice for ‘violating party discipline’

ISLAMABAD: The PTI top leadership has taken cognizance of hard-hitting statements by party lawmaker Noor Alam Khan in media and he has been issued a show-cause notice, asking him to explain why he criticised the party leadership publicly.

According to PTI sources, Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is the president of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, issued a show-cause notice to Noor Alam.

Speaking during the National Assembly session on Friday, the MNA had lashed out at the PTI-led government and criticised its policies — a move that led the government to take notice of his actions.

Speaking during private TV talk show, Noor Alam had repeated the same, saying said that Pervez Khattak has “no right to issue a show-cause notice to him” as he is “not the chairman of the party”, adding that he has not violated party’s code of conduct.

The ruling party’s MNA said that he will raise his voice against inflation and unemployment even if it is considered a “violation”.

“I don’t care how many show-cause notices are issued against me,” he said.

Noor further said that he is an elected representative and will highlight issues that he deems important as it is his responsibility.

The sources said that the party leadership has taken notice of the outrageous remarks of Noor Alam and a show-cause notice was served on him.