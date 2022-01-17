Sports

Osaka overcomes stumble to make Australian Open second round

By AFP

MELBOURNE: A nervous Naomi Osaka opened the defence of her Australian Open title with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3 win against Colombia’s Camila Osorio, but stumbled mid-match after winning the first five games.

The Japanese former world number one pulled out of a warm-up event in Melbourne before the tournament after three matches, saying her “body got a shock” after playing for the first time in four months.

She showed few ill-effects in beating her 50th-ranked opponent on Rod Laver Arena, but it was far from clinical.

“I played pretty well, I didn’t have much info on my opponent,” said Osaka, who won the title at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021.

“She played amazingly and fought for every point. I’m just happy to be here. It definitely always feels special to come back here.”

Seeded 13 after taking a long break after a disrupted 2021 season in which she said she had suffered “long bouts of depression”, Osaka raced into a 5-0 lead and appeared to be in full control.

But she then inexplicably lost focus as the feisty Osorio finally held serve, then against the odds broke the four-time Grand Slam winner and held again to haul herself back into the set at 3-5.

Osaka had to dig deep to save two break points while serving for the set but clung on to seal it in 31 minutes.

Osorio’s resurgence was short-lived with Osaka getting a decisive break in the third game of the second set and from there made no mistake, breaking again to book a second-round berth.

She will next play either American Madison Brengle or Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

Osaka beat American Jennifer Brady in last year’s final, but then withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon over mental health issues.

She said her problems were exacerbated by speaking to the media after matches, and she made a tearful early exit at the US Open in September.

But in the build-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, the 24-year-old said she was now determined to put her issues behind her and have fun.

“I just need to find a way to enjoy the game again because that’s the reason why I was playing in the first place,” she said ahead of the tournament.

Previous articleWorld’s 10 richest men doubled their wealth during pandemic, Oxfam reports
Next articleTwo teens arrested in UK in connection with Texas hostage-taking
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australian bowlers destroy England again to win Ashes 4-0

Australia's fast bowlers ran through the English batting line-up to claim a comprehensive 146-run win in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Hobart...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic ‘disappointed’ with losing deportation appeal

Novak Djokovic said he was disappointed that a court on Sunday dismissed his challenge to a deportation order and accepted his hopes of playing...
Read more
Sports

Highs and lows: ‘King’ Kohli’s innings as India captain

NEW DELHI: Swashbuckling superstar batsman Virat Kohli often courted controversy during his seven-year innings as India's Test captain but took the team to unprecedented...
Read more
Sports

Premier League faces fan fury for flurry of postponements

LONDON: The Premier League stands accused of overseeing a farce after agreeing to Arsenal's request to postpone their trip to Tottenham with the Gunners...
Read more
Sports

Kohli quits as India Test captain

NEW DELHI: India's Virat Kohli quit as Test captain Saturday, bringing to an end a controversy-laden seven-year stint in one of the highest-profile, highest-pressure...
Read more
Sports

Haaland double sees Dortmund rout Freiburg

BERLIN: Erling Haaland netted twice Friday as second-placed Borussia Dortmund trimmed Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to three points with a 5-1...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.