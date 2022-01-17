NATIONAL

ECP suspends membership of 150 lawmakers

By Staff Report

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the membership of as many as 150 lawmakers over failure to submit the statement of their assets and liabilities that is required by the top electoral body at the year-end.

The list included three senators, 36 members of the National Assembly, 69 members of the Punjab Assembly, 14 members of the Sindh Assembly, 21 members of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and seven members of the Balochistan Assembly.

According to ECP, the suspended members include three senators from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including Musaddiq Malik, federal ministers including Fawad Chaudhry, Noorul Haq Qadri, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Fehmida Mirza and ministers of state including Farrukh Habib and Shabbir Ali Qureshi.

The ECP has also suspended the membership of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Dr Amir Liquat Hussain, Firdous Shamim, Ali Gohar Khan, Sadaqat Abbassi, Raja Fayyaz, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Yar Mohammad Rind, Mir Sikandar Ali, Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Samiullah Chaudhry, Salman Naeem and Sabtain Khan Niazi.

The ECP said that lawmakers cannot participate in parliamentary proceedings and their membership will remain suspended until they submit their respective statements.

Almost every year, the commission suspends the membership of scores of lawmakers for not submitting the statement. Last year, the membership of 154 members was suspended by the ECP.

Previous articleMurree calamity might bring PM Imran face to face with Shehbaz
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Murree calamity might bring PM Imran face to face with Shehbaz

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif have refused to sit together for years. However, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Noor murder case: Last witness records statement

As the Islamabad District and Sessions Court resumed the hearing of the murder case today, the last witness in the Noor Mukadam case, Investigation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour garners praises after refereeing a girls’ ice hockey match in Hunza

An ice hockey match played by young girls has taken place in Hunza, whose pictures are making rounds on Twitter. One thing that garnered...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA approaches PEMRA to ban former DG Bashir Memon’s TV interviews

The Federal Investigation Agency​​ (FIA) requested the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday to ban former director-general Bashir Memon from giving TV...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad says ‘distancing PML-N from Sharifs will be a positive development’

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday stated that it will be a positive development if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) distanced itself from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top 10 richest doubled wealth during pandemic: Oxfam

NAIROBI: The world’s 10 richest people more than doubled their collective fortunes to $1.5 trillion, from $700 billion, during the first two years of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

‘Juken Eigo’

‘Juken’ is Japanese for ‘examination’; ‘Eigo’ for ‘English’. During my years in Japan, every so often I had this exchange with the natives: By...

Humans vs microbes

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour garners praises after refereeing a girls’ ice hockey match in Hunza

Establishment and politics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.