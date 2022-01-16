World

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday.

Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano spew smoke and ash in the air, with a thunderous roar heard 10,000 kilometres (6,000 miles) away in Alaska.

The US Geological Survey recorded Saturday’s eruption as equivalent to a 5.8 magnitude earthquake at zero depth.

But the full extent of the damage in Tonga was unclear Sunday with communication lines down.

A 1.2 metre (four-foot) wave swept ashore in the Tongan capital Nuku’alofa with locals reporting they had fled to higher ground, leaving behind flooded houses, some with structural damage, and with small stones and ash falling from the sky.

New Zealand scientist Marco Brenna, a senior lecturer at Otago University’s School of Geology, described the impact of the eruption as “relatively mild” but said another eruption with a much bigger impact could not be ruled out.

Waves of around 1.2 metres hit along Japan’s Pacific coast with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning waves as high as three metres were possible.

In New Zealand, more than 2,300 kilometres from Tonga, 120 people were evacuated from northern coastal areas and several boats destroyed when a huge wave crashed into a marina.

Australia’s popular Bondi Beach in Sydney was briefly evacuated as a precaution while in California, coastal streets in Santa Cruz were awash and closed to traffic.

The National Weather Service Alaska reported the Alaska Volcano Observatory had recorded the eruption in Anchorage and Fairbanks “6,000 miles from the volcano.”

The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was “just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world” after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.

Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai, which lies about 65 kilometres north of Nuku’alofa, has a history of volatility.

In recent years, it breached sea level during a 2009 eruption while in 2015 it spewed so many large rocks and ash into the air that when they settled a new island had formed two kilometres long by one kilometre wide and 100 metres high.

Previous articlePremier League faces fan fury for flurry of postponements
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Twitter bans account linked to Iran leader over video threatening Trump

WASHINGTON: Twitter said Saturday it had permanently suspended an account linked to Iran's supreme leader that posted a video calling for revenge for a...
Read more
World

Expert who predicted Rwandan genocide warns same could happen in India against Muslims

The founder of Genocide Watch, Dr Gregory Stanton, who had predicted a genocide in Rwanda years before it took place in 1994 has warned of...
Read more
World

Xinjiang issues development plan for women, children

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has issued two plans to promote the high-quality development of women and children through 180 welfare measures spanning...
Read more
World

Chinese VP stresses exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations

BEIJING: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has said that promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations is a major task to achieve world peace...
Read more
World

Joe Biden supporters ‘apoplectic’ one year into his presidency

Just over a year ago, millions of energised young people, women, voters of colour and independents joined forces to send Joe Biden to the...
Read more
World

China slams US sanctions on Iran as cooperation agreement launched

China reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran as the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers announced the launch of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.