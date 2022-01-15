NATIONAL

Recruitment of tech experts to operate EVMs in final stages, PM told

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and I-voting in the 2023 general elections.

In his letter, the official said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was taking measures to use technology in the voting process.

The CEC while seeking building for the project management unit, also suggested proposals for four different buildings.

The commissioner said that the guest room of Pakistan Academy of Sciences, guest house of ECSI, the vacant floor of the Ministry of Science and Technology or one of the Sir Syed Memorial Society buildings could be provided to the commission for this purpose.

The letter further said that the recruitment of information technology professionals, who will work for the use of technologies in EVMs, I-voting and election process, is in the final stages.

