NATIONAL

Justice Bandial appointed as next CJP

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday appointed Justice Umar Ata Bandial as the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The president made the appointment under the article 175 of the constitution. The appointment of Justice Umar Atta Bandial will be effective from February 2, 2022.

Justice Bandial will continue as the chief justice till his retirement on September 18, 2023, and will hold the position for some 19 months.

The Ministry of Law and Justice sent the summary to President Arif Alvi to appoint Justice Bandial as the next CJP on Wednesday.

In his law practice at Lahore, Justice Bandial dealt mostly with commercial, banking, tax, and property matters. From 1993 until his elevation, he also handled international commercial disputes, according to the details on the Supreme Court’s website.

He appeared in arbitration matters before the Supreme Court and also before international arbitrary tribunals in London and Paris. Justice Bandial was elevated as an LHC Judge on December 4, 2004.

He had declined oath under PCO [provisional constitutional order of Pervez Musharraf] in November 2007 but was restored as an LHC judge as a result of the lawyers’ movement for the revival of the judiciary and constitutional rule in the country.

Later, he served for two years as the LHC chief justice until his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court in June 2014. During his career as a judge of the LHC and the Supreme Court, he has rendered judgements on a number of important public law and private law issues. These include pronouncements on civil and commercial disputes, constitutional rights, and public interest matters.

He received his elementary and secondary education at different schools in Kohat, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Lahore. He secured his BA (Economics) degree from Columbia University, USA followed by a Law Tripos degree from Cambridge University, UK, and qualified as Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London.

In 1983, he was enrolled as an advocate of the LHC and some years later, as an advocate of the Supreme Court.

Previous articleBride trafficking
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

World Bank predicts surprising progress in Pakistan

The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report 2022, released on Wednesday projects that growth in the South Asian region (SAR) will accelerate to 7.6...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for Covid-19 again

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 again. In a tweet, Shafqat said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad Raas talks about closure of schools amid COVID-19 surge

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday addressed ambiguities regarding closure of schools across the country amid COVID-19 surge. The minister rejected the speculations regarding...
Read more
NATIONAL

CCI approves conduct of 7th population census

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has approved the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census and the establishment of the Census...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa meets US diplomat to discuss Afghan situation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler at the General...
Read more
NATIONAL

Boris Johnson appoints British-Pakistani Aamer Sarfraz as trade envoy to Singapore

The British Government has appointed Lord Aamer Sarfraz as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Trade envoy to Singapore to promote British interests and trade ties...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Taking off the lid

The Bulli Bai app, which gave the names and phone numbers, with photos, of over 100 Muslim women, was wrong on so many levels....

Drug pedlars targeting youth through social media

Will US Sanctions on RAB affect the zero-tolerance policy against counter-terrorism?

World Bank predicts surprising progress in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.