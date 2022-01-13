Opinion

Bride trafficking

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The religious minorities of Pakistan have always been left forsaken by the administration of Pakistan at the times of their predicaments. The minorities especially the young non-muslim girls became the prey of influential and mighty thugs and are coerced to spent their entire lives with their predators so-called their husbands.

Concerning the conversions, it is estimated by Human Rights Commission Of Pakistan that every year there is ratio of “one thousand” of newly converted Muslim girls. Most of the times the girls are minor and belong to the religion of Hinduism and Christianity. There are a number of incidents that quote the heart-sinking occurrence encountered by the discriminated group. In a recent conversation with the parents of an abducted girl named Simran Kumari, who lived in the city of Mirpur Matheli in Sindh’s Northern Ghotki district, during the interview the parents of the captured girl expressed their despairing regards on reclaiming their daughter. They expressed that they are not able to retrieve their daughter as the girl herself threatened to file a FIR against them if they tried to interfere in any matter regarding her conversion. There is not just a single case of Simran. However, it is the concern of thousands of girls who are left at the hands of the callous justice system of Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

MEHAK HAMMAD

Qasimabad

Previous articleWater crisis
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Water crisis

Water is an element of crucial value for all the creation of the world and for its populace. It is a vital element of...
Read more
Letters

Withholding tax

Savings are the backbone of every economy that form the foundation of growth and investment in the country. They are the main source of...
Read more
Comment

Taking off the lid

The Bulli Bai app, which gave the names and phone numbers, with photos, of over 100 Muslim women, was wrong on so many levels....
Read more
Comment

Drug pedlars targeting youth through social media

The International drug traffickers have stepped up the use of social media to trigger demand for drugs in many countries including Pakistan, India and...
Read more
Comment

Will US Sanctions on RAB affect the zero-tolerance policy against counter-terrorism?

On December 10, 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on seven former and current RAB officers for alleged human rights abuses in Bangladesh. It...
Read more
Editorials

Government under pressure

The PML(N) which had earlier rejected the suggestion of bringing a no-confidence move against the PM, has now agreed to discuss it in the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Drug pedlars targeting youth through social media

The International drug traffickers have stepped up the use of social media to trigger demand for drugs in many countries including Pakistan, India and...

Will US Sanctions on RAB affect the zero-tolerance policy against counter-terrorism?

World Bank predicts surprising progress in Pakistan

Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for Covid-19 again

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.