World

North Korea tested hypersonic missile: state media

By AFP
Photo taken July 14, 2020, from Paju, a South Korean city just south of the truce village of Panmunjeom, shows a North Korean flag. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

SEOUL: North Korea’s latest weapons test involved a hypersonic missile, state media reported Wednesday, saying the second such launch by the nuclear-armed nation in less than a week had been successful.

The test was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, with the missile carrying a “hypersonic gliding vehicle” that hit “the set target in waters 1,000 km off,” the official Korea Central News Agency said.

“The superior manoeuvrability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was more strikingly verified through the final test-fire,” the report said.

Photographs posted on the website of Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, showed the missile blasting off from land, and Kim supervising the dawn launch, surrounded by men in military uniforms.

South Korea’s military said the Tuesday launch had reached hypersonic speeds and showed clear signs of “progress” from last week’s test.

Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds of Mach 5 and higher and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them harder to track and intercept.

The Tuesday test came as the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss Pyongyang’s weapons programs following last week’s test.

Previous articleCathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021
Next articleKanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin: Billboard
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Kanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin: Billboard

NEW YORK: The mercurial Kanye West anticipates traveling to Moscow later this year, according to Billboard, a trip that will see him hold a...
Read more
World

Cathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021

BEIJING: Cathay Pacific has said its crews spent a combined total of 73,000 nights in quarantine last year as the airline struggles to keep...
Read more
World

China, Bahrain call to expand bilateral cooperation in all fronts

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu...
Read more
World

Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra house Mannat

The Indian police has arrested a hoax caller for threatening to blow up several locations in Mumbai, including a railway station near Bollywood mega...
Read more
World

Amina to continue as deputy UN chief to advance SDGs

NEW YORK: The United Nations chief has formally announced that the UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed will continue for another five years. He praised...
Read more
World

A million set to throng India’s Ganges for holy dip despite COVID-19

Nearly one million Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river this Friday and Saturday for a holy bathe...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Kanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin: Billboard

NEW YORK: The mercurial Kanye West anticipates traveling to Moscow later this year, according to Billboard, a trip that will see him hold a...

North Korea tested hypersonic missile: state media

Cathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021

Djokovic admits ‘errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.