Murree entry ban extended until next week

By Monitoring Report
MURREE, PAKISTAN, JAN 9: Pakistani security forces carry out a rescue operation using heavy machinery to remove snow at the site where 22 people have died after being stuck in cars amid heavy snowfall in the hilly resort town of Murree, some 50 kilometers north of Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 9, 2022. At least 22 people have died, including a family of eight and anther family of five, officials said, adding the dead include men, women and children.Hundreds of of people who were trapped in vehicles in a deadly blizzard have been moved to safety as rescuers scramble to clear roads in northern Pakistan. Police said as many as 500 families had been stranded as would be tourists rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Murree extended on Wednesday the restriction on tourists entering the hilltown until January 17.

Electricity was still out in several remote towns, and the communication network remained down after the scenic mountainous town experienced the worst snow blizzard in its history.

The government has cleared snow from the main routes and the process of returning vehicles to owners will soon start.

Last week, at least 21 people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles.

As many as 1,000 vehicles became stranded as would-be tourists rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the crisis had been caused by the number of people travelling to the town. More than 100,000 cars had arrived in the colonial-era town in recent days.

Monitoring Report

