Murree entry ban extended until next week

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Murree extended on Wednesday the restriction on tourists entering the hilltown until January 17.

Electricity was still out in several remote towns, and the communication network remained down after the scenic mountainous town experienced the worst snow blizzard in its history.

The government has cleared snow from the main routes and the process of returning vehicles to owners will soon start.

Last week, at least 21 people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles.

As many as 1,000 vehicles became stranded as would-be tourists rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town.