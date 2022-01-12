NATIONAL

Imran welcomes UN aid appeal for Afghanistan

By Staff Report
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed a “largest-ever” appeal by the United Nations of $4.4 billion in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan in 2022 to ensure the nation’s future after a period of turmoil marked by the Taliban’s seizure of power and a hasty US exit.

The world body said the appeal, which amounts to nearly a quarter of Afghanistan’s GDP, is the largest ever sought for a single country and is triple the figure it received in 2021 when the US-backed government collapsed.

Responding to the development, the prime minister said the initiative was the outcome of a special meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations Pakistan hosted in December.

In a tweet, he reiterated his earlier appeals to the international community to prevent the looming humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged nation.

“We welcome this UN initiative which has followed Pak-initiated special OIC FMs [meeting’s] pledged support.

I have been making this appeal to int[ernational] community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where the [people] have suffered ravages of 40 [years] of conflict,” Khan said.

The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid in 2021 following the Taliban victory in August left Afghanistan’s fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with food prices rising rapidly and causing widespread hunger.

Western sanctions aimed at the Taliban also prevented the passage of basic supplies of food and medicine, although this has since eased after exemptions were passed by the UN Security Council (UNSC) and Washington in December.

“Without this being funded, there won’t be a future […] we need this to be done otherwise there will be outflow, there will be suffering,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.

But Griffiths warned “this is a stop-gap, an absolutely essential stopgap measure that we are putting in front of the international community today”.

Previous articleJI sit-in turns into family outing in Karachi
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

JI sit-in turns into family outing in Karachi

KARACHI: Children are enjoying the jumping castle and groups of women are crowding around the make-shift food stalls to taste local delicacies, while men...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman intervenes for recruitments under Rule 17-A

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, plaintiffs from Lahore, Mianwali, and Khanewal districts were provided employment in various...
Read more
NATIONAL

State would pursue prosecution after couple retracts sexual assault claim: MP

ISLAMABAD: The state would pursue prosecution in a case involving a couple who died an earlier claim they were subjected to sexual harassment by...
Read more
NATIONAL

New mechanism to facilitate INGOs working in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior introduced an elaborate mechanism to facilitate the relief efforts of international non-government organisations (INGOs) operating in Afghanistan. This was disclosed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murree entry ban extended until next week

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Murree extended on Wednesday the restriction on tourists entering the hilltown until January 17. Electricity was still out in several remote...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mini-budget would have negative impact on public: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday said the so-called mini-budget tabled in the National Assembly by the government would have a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Gauff beats Kostyuk, five Americans in Adelaide quarters

ADELAIDE: Coco Gauff battled to a 6-3 5-7 6-3 win over unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk at the Adelaide International 2 WTA tournament on Wednesday...

New mechanism to facilitate INGOs working in Afghanistan

Auction of Muslim women on Indian app shows tech weaponised for abuse

Murree entry ban extended until next week

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.