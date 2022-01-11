Pakistan seeks meaningful collaboration with EU nations: Qureshi

MADRID/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan desired a meaningful partnership with Spain and other members of the European Union, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, Qureshi arrived in the Spanish capital late Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of his counterpart José Manuel Albares.

The minister was received by Pakistan’s ambassador in Madrid Shujaat Rathore and officials from the host Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on his arrival.

“The Pakistani government, under its policy of economic diplomacy, is working on attracting the world’s attention towards the country’s rising market of 200 million population and the investment and trade opportunities in here,” the foreign minister said while speaking at a banquet he hosted at Pakistan House in honour of various think tanks.

Pakistan regards Spain as an important nation in both bilateral and European Union contexts, he said, adding there are numerous opportunities for both countries to bolster bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s “utmost” efforts for maintaining peace in Afghanistan and the region.

“A peaceful Afghanistan would promote regional linkages which would help in achieving our economic targets,” he said.

Besides meeting with Albares, Qureshi will hold meetings with other ministers and members of the Spanish Parliament.

In 2021, Pakistan and Spain celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Romania and Spain are diplomatic partners of Pakistan. Qureshi’s visit will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly nations.