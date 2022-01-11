NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks meaningful collaboration with EU nations: Qureshi

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gestures during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Pakistan says that with the support of China, it will take up India's unilateral actions in the disputed region of Kashmir with the U.N. Security Council and may approach the U.N. Human Rights Commission over what it says is the "genocide" of the Kashmiri people. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

MADRID/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan desired a meaningful partnership with Spain and other members of the European Union, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, Qureshi arrived in the Spanish capital late Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of his counterpart José Manuel Albares.

The minister was received by Pakistan’s ambassador in Madrid Shujaat Rathore and officials from the host Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on his arrival.

“The Pakistani government, under its policy of economic diplomacy, is working on attracting the world’s attention towards the country’s rising market of 200 million population and the investment and trade opportunities in here,” the foreign minister said while speaking at a banquet he hosted at Pakistan House in honour of various think tanks.

Pakistan regards Spain as an important nation in both bilateral and European Union contexts, he said, adding there are numerous opportunities for both countries to bolster bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s “utmost” efforts for maintaining peace in Afghanistan and the region.

“A peaceful Afghanistan would promote regional linkages which would help in achieving our economic targets,” he said.

Besides meeting with Albares, Qureshi will hold meetings with other ministers and members of the Spanish Parliament.

In 2021, Pakistan and Spain celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Romania and Spain are diplomatic partners of Pakistan. Qureshi’s visit will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly nations.

Previous articleOrange Line service, an epitome of Pakistan-China friendship
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Orange Line service, an epitome of Pakistan-China friendship

ISLAMABAD: A familiar broadcast sound from the Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad Nauman of the first stop of his career. In 2020, the young man...
Read more
Top Headlines

UN calls for $5bn in aid for Afghanistan in 2022

NEW YORK: The United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP reinstates Ishaq Dar as Senator

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday reinstated former minister for finance Ishaq Dar as Senator. "In pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt to distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all by March 31: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab government would distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all families of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran urges opposition parties to submit evidence of their own foreign funding resources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday told his party loyalists since the ECP scrutiny committee has cleared the party of all suspicions, its about...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA session: Opposition calls for judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday demanded formation of a judicial commission to fix responsibility of the Murree snowfall...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Bangladesh 152-5 as New Zealand close on series-levelling win

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand were closing in on a big win over Bangladesh on day three of the second Test on Tuesday with the tourists...

UN calls for $5bn in aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Epaper – January 11 LHR 2022

Epaper – January 11 KHI 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.