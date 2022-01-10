COAS underscored importance of peace, reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Advisor to His Royal Highness Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

He stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.

On December 19 last, Pakistan hosted the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Corporation’s Council of Foreign Ministers. The session had been called by Saudi Arabia and its focus was the looming economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Around 70 delegations from OIC member states, non-members and regional and international organizations attended the summit in Islamabad. Around 20 delegations were led by foreign ministers and 10 by deputies or ministers of state.

Other than foreign ministers from Islamic countries, delegations from the European Union and the P5+1 group of the UN Security Council, including the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, were also in attendance.

At the conclusion of the summit, OIC member states agreed to establish a Humanitarian Trust Fund to channel assistance to Afghanistan, appoint a special envoy and work together with the UN in the war-ravaged country.