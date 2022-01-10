NATIONAL

COAS underscored importance of peace, reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Advisor to His Royal Highness Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

He stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.

On December 19 last, Pakistan hosted the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Corporation’s Council of Foreign Ministers. The session had been called by Saudi Arabia and its focus was the looming economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Around 70 delegations from OIC member states, non-members and regional and international organizations attended the summit in Islamabad. Around 20 delegations were led by foreign ministers and 10 by deputies or ministers of state.

Other than foreign ministers from Islamic countries, delegations from the European Union and the P5+1 group of the UN Security Council, including the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, were also in attendance.

At the conclusion of the summit, OIC member states agreed to establish a Humanitarian Trust Fund to channel assistance to Afghanistan, appoint a special envoy and work together with the UN in the war-ravaged country.

Previous articleShahrukh Jatoi caught enjoying ‘lavish lifestyle’ at Karachi hospital
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shahrukh Jatoi caught enjoying ‘lavish lifestyle’ at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Shahrukh Jatoi, the murder convict of 2012 Shahzeb murder case, has been living a “lavish life” on the upper floor of a little known...
Read more
NATIONAL

Most wanted TTP commander Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander and a spokesperson for the proscribed outfit Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khorasani was killed in the Afghan...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Qureshi, Romanian PM discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan situation

BUCHAREST: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is on visit to Romania called on Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuc on Monday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt will retain control over SBP, finance czars tell NA committee

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday dismissed reports pertaining to granting complete autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saying the government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Provinces urged to pace up efforts to protect forests, assured of all-out support

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan has urged the provinces to pace up efforts for protecting forests...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Romania sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in commerce, education sectors

BUCHAREST: Pakistan and Romania on Monday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation between the trade bodies of the two countries besides...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Most wanted TTP commander Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander and a spokesperson for the proscribed outfit Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khorasani was killed in the Afghan...

FM Qureshi, Romanian PM discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan situation

Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth

PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.