Tourists’ entry banned in Kaghan Valley too

BALAKOT: The local administration has banned the entry of tourists in Kaghan Valley until further announcement.

Following the tragic incident of tourist families’ deaths, a large number of tourists had turned to Kaghan Valley for their fill of the season’s snowfall.

In an attempt to avert a disaster similar to the one that occurred in Murree, travellers are being turned away from the entry point of the valley.

When contacted, Balakot Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddam Memon said that no tourists are being allowed to go beyond Balakot.

“It is requested that tourists avoid travelling to Kaghan Valley,” said the AC. “The ban has been placed to ensure the safety of travellers amid heavy snowfall and slick roads. We are trying our best to prevent any unpleasant event that may occur due to the weather these days.”

The AC further said that while the authorities are prepared to deal with any untoward incidents, the tourists must prioritise their personal safety over recreation.

Meanwhile, the route from Mahandri to Kaghan Valley has also been closed for tourists.

Snowfall continues unabated in the region, with Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran having received two feet of snow so far.

This has resulted in the closure of communication roads in rural areas and the suspension of power supply in many areas for the last three days.