Sindh Govt notification on appointment of administrator suspended

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended the notification of appointment of East District Municipal Corporation Administrator Rehmatullah Sheikh, who is wanted in a NAB reference, on a petition filed against his appointment.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the petition filed by Muhammad Amjad against the appointment of the east DMC administrator.

The petitioner argued through his counsel Ghulam Mustafa Baghio that the respondent had issued notification of appointment of East DMC Administrator Rehmatullah Sheikh on November 11, 2021 whereas in a case before the presiding judge of the accountability courts, the east DMC administrator was declared a suspect and his arrest was also shown.

Apart from this, the court has also given various orders in different constitutional petitions. Therefore, it is requested that the notification of appointment of the east DMC administrator may be declared illegal.

The court issued notices to the Sindh advocate general and other respondents for January 27.

