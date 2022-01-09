Silk Route revival helps Pakistan increase its exports by 40pc to CARs

ISLAMABAD: Due to Silk Route Reconnect initiative, Pakistan’s exports to the Central Asian Republics (CARs) in 2020-2021 was increased by 39.42% to reach $145 million, from $104 million of exports in 2019-2020.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, revealed these figures in a twitter Message.

He said that Silk Route Reconnect was bearing fruits and added that during July-December 2021 exports were increased by 173% to $134 million from $49 million in same period of previous year.

Razak Dawood said that the Trade & Investment Conferences were held in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in 2021 where opening of banks in each other’s countries was discussed.

According to him, the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement was signed in 2021 at Tashkent.

“We are negotiating Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with Flag of Afghanistan Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,”he said, adding that Transit Trade Agreements are also being negotiated with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

According to the minister, for truck movement, they are now at “advanced stage”.