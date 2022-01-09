Sports

Rafael Nadal beats Cressy to claim Melbourne title

By News Desk

MELBOURNE: Top seed Rafael Nadal beat American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6) 6-3 to win the Melbourne Summer Set 1 ATP 250 event and build up momentum heading into the Australian Open.

The Spaniard, playing his first competitive tournament since August, was largely untroubled as he wrapped up the win in an hour 48 minutes.

Cressy was put under serious pressure by Nadal from the off, having to defend three break points in his first service game, but there was little to separate the two for the rest of the first set, which required a tiebreak.

Nadal stepped on the gas late in the tiebreak, saving a set point at 5-6 down and then earning a set point of his own with a forehand winner, which he converted to take the first set 7-6(6).

Cressy responded by breaking first in the second set to take a 2-1 lead, but Nadal immediately shut down a potential comeback with a break of his own to bring the set back on serve.

The Spaniard then broke again to lead 5-3 and held serve to claim the title.

“I’m coming back from some challenging moments and injuries, so it means a lot to be here,” the 20-times Grand Slam champion said, before praising his opponent.

“Congratulations Maxime, it’s a great start to the season. I wish you all the very best for the rest of the season and your career.”

Earlier on Sunday, former world number one Simona Halep stormed past Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 6-3 at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 final to claim her 23rd career title.

Kudermetova began the contest strongly, breaking Halep’s serve to take a 2-1 lead in the first set, but the two-times Grand Slam champion broke right back in the next game and then twice more to clinch the first set 6-2.

The second set unfolded in a similar fashion, with Kudermetova taking the lead and Halep rallying to level the set at 2-2.

Halep broke a few games later to make it 5-3 and then held to love to secure the win. American Amanda Anisimova battled through injury to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5 1-6 6-4 and claim her second WTA title in the Melbourne Summer Set 2.

Anisimova, who took a medical timeout for treatment on her left thigh in the second set, showed great resolve to fight back from 3-0 down in the deciding set and break twice, before sealing the win with an emphatic ace.

Previous articleAnisimova battles to Melbourne WTA title in Australian Open boost
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Anisimova battles to Melbourne WTA title in Australian Open boost

MELBOURNE: American Amanda Anisimova gave herself a big confidence booster heading into the Australian Open by battling past Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich to clinch the Melbourne Summer Set...
Read more
Sports

Franchises make their picks in supplementary draft for PSL7

LAHORE: Team officials looking to further boost their squads for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday participated in the...
Read more
Sports

No Ronaldo as Salah joins Messi, Lewandowski for FIFA award

ZURICH: Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the three-man shortlist on Friday for FIFA’s best player award for 2021, with Mohamed Salah on it instead. Six-time...
Read more
Sports

David Warner shares how ‘hurt’ he is on being dropped as SunRisers Hyderabad captain

Australian opener David Warner has lost his position as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) because of his poor form with the bat in the...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19. While coming to Pakistan from England to join the women’s cricket...
Read more
Sports

PSL 2022: Who is Peshawar Zalmi’s new rapper?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and teams are getting ready for the seventh edition of the country's biggest cricket tournament. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Afghan professor arrested for criticising Taliban, calling intelligence chief ‘stooge of...

A prominent Afghan university professor who openly criticised the Taliban's hardline regime has been arrested in Kabul, a spokesman for the government said. Professor Faizullah...

Epaper – January 9 LHR 2022

Epaper – January 9 KHI 2022

Epaper – January 9 ISB 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.