16-19 killed as snow turns Murree into parking lot, strands thousands

By Staff Report
People walk past tourists vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in snow covered area in Murree, some 50kms north of Islamabad on January 7, 2012. AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least 16 to 19 people died in Murree after intense snowfall turned the popular tourist hill resort into a slippery mess, stranding thousands of vehicles which led to consequent higher road congestion, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Saturday.

All the routes in, and leading to, the mountainous town have been closed, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector General Inam Ghani tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has declared the town calamity hit and imposed a state of emergency, it emerged.

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced the deployment of personnel from the Pakistan Army, Rangers and Frontier Corps to help civil institutions cope with the situation.

The town attracts well over half a million tourists each year. It broke all records in 2020 when it welcomed over 1.2 million tourists following the removal of restrictions imposed in the wake of the first wave of coronavirus.

But, in his video message, Ahmed said that this time, Murree witnessed tourists in such large numbers after a gap of “15 to 20 years, which created a big crisis” for the local administration.

“As many as 1,000 vehicles have been stuck since [Saturday] night. Some of them have been evacuated […] 16-19 deaths took place in cars. The locals provided food and blankets to the stranded people,” he said.

The minister announced the personnel would evacuate 1,000 vehicles by evening, while the roads leading to the town would remain closed until Sunday 9:00 pm.

Meanwhile, officials from NHMP and National Highway Authority (NHA) are working to clear the Murree Expressway for the travelers, Ghani said.

The most horrible incident took place in 2017 when 11 people were killed and two others injured when their chairlift cable car broke and plunged into a ravine tens of meters deep in Murree.

The villagers killed and injured in the accident were using the cable car — which can usually carry up to 15 — to get to the resort.

More details to follow 

Staff Report

