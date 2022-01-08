16-19 killed as snow turns Murree into parking lot, strands thousands

ISLAMABAD: At least 16 to 19 people died in Murree after intense snowfall turned the popular tourist hill resort into a slippery mess, stranding thousands of vehicles which led to consequent higher road congestion, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Saturday.

All the routes in, and leading to, the mountainous town have been closed, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector General Inam Ghani tweeted.

Please don’t travel to Murree!

Snowfall has started again. NHMP officers & NHA are working on clearing the Murree Expressway. Congestion in Murree & on expressway. People in the hotels for the night have come out on the roads. New vehicles are not being allowed to go to Murree. — Inam Ghani QPM & Bar, PSP (@InamGhani) January 8, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has declared the town calamity hit and imposed a state of emergency, it emerged.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب نے مری کو آفت زدہ قرار دیتے ہوئے ایمرجنسی نافذ کردی۔ مری اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں تمام ریسٹ ہاؤسز اور سرکاری اداروں کو سیاحوں کیلئے کھول دیا گیا ہے#Murree pic.twitter.com/lDWbv46hsG — Farid Malik (@FaridMalikPK) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced the deployment of personnel from the Pakistan Army, Rangers and Frontier Corps to help civil institutions cope with the situation.

The town attracts well over half a million tourists each year. It broke all records in 2020 when it welcomed over 1.2 million tourists following the removal of restrictions imposed in the wake of the first wave of coronavirus.

But, in his video message, Ahmed said that this time, Murree witnessed tourists in such large numbers after a gap of “15 to 20 years, which created a big crisis” for the local administration.

“As many as 1,000 vehicles have been stuck since [Saturday] night. Some of them have been evacuated […] 16-19 deaths took place in cars. The locals provided food and blankets to the stranded people,” he said.

The minister announced the personnel would evacuate 1,000 vehicles by evening, while the roads leading to the town would remain closed until Sunday 9:00 pm.

Meanwhile, officials from NHMP and National Highway Authority (NHA) are working to clear the Murree Expressway for the travelers, Ghani said.

The most horrible incident took place in 2017 when 11 people were killed and two others injured when their chairlift cable car broke and plunged into a ravine tens of meters deep in Murree.

The villagers killed and injured in the accident were using the cable car — which can usually carry up to 15 — to get to the resort.

