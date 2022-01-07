NATIONAL

Averting Afghan humanitarian crisis imperative for regional stability: COAS

By News Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met British High Commissioner Christian Turner at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

COAS Bajwa stated that the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan in averting humanitarian crisis is imperative for regional peace and stability.

The military’s media wing stated that during the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional security situation, including Afghanistan, came under discussion.

The British envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace particularly in the Afghan situation.

Last month, COAS Bajwa reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people.

The army chief had said during a meeting with Andreas Papastavrou, Greek Ambassador to Pakistan who paid a farewell call to COAS Bajwa at GHQ, according to the ISPR.

During the meeting, the army chief stressed the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially the current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military’s media wing added.

 

Previous articleShahbaz calls for legal action against PM Imran after ECP report
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Shahbaz calls for legal action against PM Imran after ECP report

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday called for legal action against PM Imran Khan after an election commission's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rana Shamim affidavit case: IHC postpones indictment of ex-GB judge, others till Jan 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has deferred the indictment in contempt of court case against ex-chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim, Jang Group...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak-Afghan border fencing issue will be resolved through diplomatic channels: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government has received positive response from Afghan authorities to resolve Pak-Afghan border fencing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bad weather forces PIA to divert Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Inclement weather in Lahore forced Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s domestic and international flights, scheduled to land at the Lahore airport, to divert to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects Indian claims about SAARC summit, IIOJK

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday refuted the "false claims" by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC gives directive to demolish ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club within three weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday gave directive to raze the "illegal" Navy Sailing Club established at the bank of Rawal Lake within...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pak-Afghan border fencing issue will be resolved through diplomatic channels: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government has received positive response from Afghan authorities to resolve Pak-Afghan border fencing...

Bad weather forces PIA to divert Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

Pakistan rejects Indian claims about SAARC summit, IIOJK

IHC gives directive to demolish ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club within three weeks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.