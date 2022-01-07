Averting Afghan humanitarian crisis imperative for regional stability: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met British High Commissioner Christian Turner at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

COAS Bajwa stated that the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan in averting humanitarian crisis is imperative for regional peace and stability.

The military’s media wing stated that during the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional security situation, including Afghanistan, came under discussion.

The British envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace particularly in the Afghan situation.

Last month, COAS Bajwa reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people.

The army chief had said during a meeting with Andreas Papastavrou, Greek Ambassador to Pakistan who paid a farewell call to COAS Bajwa at GHQ, according to the ISPR.

During the meeting, the army chief stressed the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

