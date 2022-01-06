Next three months ‘very important’ for PTI government: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday highlighted that the next three months are very important for the PTI government.

Speaking during an interview, the premier said that his relationship with the military is “exemplary,” adding he hasn’t thought about a further extension of the Army chief’s tenure as it will be decided in November 2022.

Speaking about the recently-held local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the premier said that the “PTI has suffered because of the defeat in the polls.”

The premier was of the view that the defeat of the PTI was a major failure at the organisational level; however, he reiterated that the party’s vote bank has not decreased.

Highlighting the flaws of the government, he said that the biggest failure of the government was the lack of accountability.

The premier further said that if the Opposition plans to bring a motion of no confidence against the government, “they can do so”; adding that he does not feel threatened by “corrupt parties.”

During the interview, the premier said that despite all the evidence against these people [Opposition], they are managing to escape accountability.

Shedding light on the soaring inflation, he said that the government needs to control inflation in the next three months.

He was of the view that together with the allies, the incumbent government will complete its five-year tenure.